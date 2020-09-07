Rotary hosts meeting for exchange program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rotary Club of La Crosse will host a meeting Sept. 24 for students interested in spending an year abroad during the 2021-2022 school year in the hope that the exchange will be safe by then.

The Youth Exchange program is one way Rotary promotes world understanding and peace.

By experiencing other cultures, high school students learn that differences are acceptable. Their year-long experience may dispel myths, expectations or prejudices.

Students become more self-reliant and come back with a greater awareness of themselves and the world.

During the last 40 years, La Crosse area Rotary clubs have hosted more than 80 foreign students and sent more than 95 local students for a year abroad.

Macy Neader was part of the exchange program as a Central High student from August 2019 to July.

“Spending this past year in Taiwan as a Rotary youth exchange student has changed my life and the way I perceive the world in so many ways,” Neader said. “Although the life of an exchange student can be challenging, the lessons you learn and the way you grow by experiencing a new culture and way of life is unparalleled. Choosing to do a high school year abroad is one of the best decisions I have ever made.“