Samantha Foote: What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is a style of eating that does not shame or restrict food and gives full permission to eat.
The first step to intuitive eating is to have all the foods available to eat. This means having fruit, vegetables, cookies, chips, meat, grains and candy ready for when physical hunger and craving arises.
This way your body will not feel restricted in anyway and you will see your cravings decrease. The first few days of having all foods available may make you feel out of control. Your body wants to eat all these foods because you do not always have them around. Let this happen.
After a few days of eating what your body craves, it will start to crave vegetables or other sources of foods. Your body knows what it needs. This is where listening to your body plays a factor.
As you start to eat more normally you realize there is a balance between your body wanting to eat fruits, vegetables, grains, meat and snacks. This type of eating releases you from having to follow food rules. You do not need to eliminate chocolate; you can still have chocolate in your house. Once you give yourself full permission to eat the foods you once banned makes these forbidden foods less appealing.
There are no glorifying foods and there are no bad foods. All foods can fit and can be eaten. There will be times where you will crave chocolate again (or whatever snack/dessert you choose), but by letting yourself have the food it satisfies the craving and lets you move on with your life instead of eating carrots but still craving that food.
What is the science?Intuitive eating is associated with improved blood pressure, blood lipids and dietary intake (Van Dyke & Drinkwater, 2014). Other results from those who eat intuitively showed decreases in body dissatisfaction, dietary restraints, frequency of binge eating and loss of control eating, and weight bias internalization, along with increased body appreciation, body functionality appreciation, intuitive eating and exercise, and satisfaction with life (Harrison, 2017).
What are the misconceptions?You may be thinking that given permission to eat what you want when you want may mean you will only eat chocolate chip cookies all day. Research shows that the opposite happens; this way of eating provides your body with the food it craves and helps you listen to your internal hunger and fullness cues.
Believe it or not, you once ate intuitively; at birth you would cry when you were hungry, and you turned away when you were satisfied. You have the capability to retrain your mind to listen to your body and not the food rules. Once you create a peaceful relationship with all foods, you can focus on gently incorporating nutrition. This step is last in the intuitive eating process.
Who should try this?If you have a severe food allergy, it is not recommended that you add all foods back into your diet. Eating intuitively may be difficult if you have an eating disorder, and you should reach out to an eating disorder registered dietitian for help.
Everyone can have a peaceful relationship with food, but it may be difficult in the beginning to be aware of hunger/fullness cues and truly give yourself permission to eat all foods without guilt. Be patient with yourself; change does not happen overnight. There will be ups and downs in the journey, but all good relationships need a little work.
For more information, call Gundersen at (608) 775-3447 to find registered dietitians who practice intuitive eating. You can check out the book, “Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Anti-Diet Approach” 4th edition by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch.
Chicken with Watermelon Salsa
Makes 4 servings
- 4 (4 oz.) skinless chicken breasts
- 2 Tbsp. olive or canola oil
- 1 Tbsp. Salt-free steak seasoning
- 1 cup brown rice
- 1 cup diced fresh watermelon
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 2 slices crispy cooked turkey bacon, crumbled
- Zest of 1 lime
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 oz. crumbled feta cheese, if desired
In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Place four chicken breasts in pan and season to taste with steak seasoning. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, about 10-15 minutes. Set aside. Cook brown rice according to package instructions at the same time the chicken is cooking.
Prepare watermelon salsa by combining watermelon, cucumber, nuts and bacon. Gently toss and set aside.
Plate each chicken breast on ¼ cup rice and cover with ¼ cup salsa. Crumble ¼ cup feta on top and sprinkle with lime zest. Finish by squeezing remaining lime juice over entire plate.
*Note: to keep salsa from appearing soggy and losing its crunch, add feta, nuts and bacon to melon and cucumber right before plating entrée.
Nutritional analysis: 425 calories, 21 g fat, 19 g carbohydrates, 32 g protein, 315 g sodium.
References:
Van Dyke, N., and Drinkwater, E. (2014). Relationship between intuitive eating and health indicators: literature review. Public Health Nutrition 17(8):1757-66.
Hawks, S., et al. (2005). Relationship between intuitive eating and health indicators. American Journal of Health Education 36, 331-336.
Harrison, C. (August 10,2018). What is diet culture? [https://christyharrison.com/blog/what-is-diet-culture accessed May 20, 2019].