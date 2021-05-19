Samantha Foote: What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is a style of eating that does not shame or restrict food and gives full permission to eat.

The first step to intuitive eating is to have all the foods available to eat. This means having fruit, vegetables, cookies, chips, meat, grains and candy ready for when physical hunger and craving arises.

This way your body will not feel restricted in anyway and you will see your cravings decrease. The first few days of having all foods available may make you feel out of control. Your body wants to eat all these foods because you do not always have them around. Let this happen.

After a few days of eating what your body craves, it will start to crave vegetables or other sources of foods. Your body knows what it needs. This is where listening to your body plays a factor.

As you start to eat more normally you realize there is a balance between your body wanting to eat fruits, vegetables, grains, meat and snacks. This type of eating releases you from having to follow food rules. You do not need to eliminate chocolate; you can still have chocolate in your house. Once you give yourself full permission to eat the foods you once banned makes these forbidden foods less appealing.