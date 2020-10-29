Things that matter: Pyroil Products Developed in La Crosse

When Kidder died suddenly in 1934, a family crisis was created over ownership of the company. An ugly and very public court battle raged for three years before being resolved. Kidder’s widow Dean took over as president of the company until her death in 1946.

Pyroil continued to grow. After World War II it bought out competitors and added to its line with air filters and other automotive products. In 1965, when much of the old La Crosse riverfront was being demolished, the company moved from its original 122 Main St. location to the old Standard Oil Building at 20 Copeland Abe. (now Midwest Dental and other offices).

In 1970, Pyroil merged with the STP Corporation. Four years later, the company moved out of La Crosse to Albion, Illinois, the location of its Champion Laboratories subsidiary. Today, Pyroil is owned by Niteo Products.

This amber glass bottle with its green and black art deco label likely dates to the World War II era. Most early Pyroil containers were made of metal, but the need for various metals for the war effort probably forced the company to switch to glass containers for a few years. Today, of course, every Pyroil product comes in plastic.

You can see this Pyroil bottle at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center at 506 Main St. when it opens on Nov. 17. Check online at lchshistory.org for details on hours and covid safety requirements.

