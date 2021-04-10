Vince Hatt: A good decision to move to La Crosse

As a young adult, I made some poor decisions.
We have three sources of information: our head, heart and body. Often I only used one of them. For example, my head told me to major in physics and math in college.
My head reasoned: The Russians had launched the first space satellite, Sputnik, during my senior year in high school. There was great fear in the U.S. What if Russia got control of space?
I was a good physics and math student. I must use my ability to help the U.S. catch up with the Russians in space. I consulted only with my head to make the decision.
My heart kept complaining: You have no passion about this. My body kept resisting: You don’t want to go to physics and chemistry labs. It took me two years to listen to my heart and body. Finally, I changed majors.
I also learned, incorrectly, as a young child that I was responsible to make people happy. I tried to end this codependent behavior, but I sometimes failed. About 40 years ago, I read a poem by Portia Nelson. It was my story.
Autobiography in Five Short Chapters
1. I walk down the street.
There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I fall in.
I am lost… I am hopeless.
It isn’t my fault.
It takes forever to find a way out.
2. I walk down the same street.
There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.
I pretend I don’t see it.
I fall in again.
I can’t believe I am in the same place.
But it isn’t my fault.
It still takes a long time to get out.
3. I walk down the same street.
There’s a deep hole in the sidewalk.
I see it is there.
I still fall in…it’s a habit.
My eyes are open.
I know where I am.
It is my fault.
I get out immediately.
4. I walk down the same street.
There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.
I walk around it.
5. I walk down another street.
A twelve-step program helped me walk down another street. Not only is this my story, it is also the story of every person with an addiction.
As a Christian, I know there is another source of information besides the head, heart and body. It is the Holy Spirit. But I didn’t know how to access the Holy Spirit. Moreover, how did I distinguish the guidance of the Holy Spirit from the interior voice of my ego?
I had periodically thought about the story of Elijah at Mt. Horeb (1Kings 19). God was not in the wind, earthquake, or fire. God was in a “tiny whispering sound.” As theologian John Shea says, “the Holy Spirit is usually shy,” not like my noisy ego. I needed to go to a quiet place if I wanted to hear the Holy Spirit.
In 1991, I needed to make a big decision. I went to a Jesuit retreat house to do a discernment, a process of decision-making discovered by their founder, St. Ignatius. I thought this was my best shot of hearing the Holy Spirit.
The process included listening to my head, heart and body. It involved coming to a place of “holy indifference,” that is, I was not attached to any option. (This is much like one of the Noble Truths of Buddhism: The cause of suffering is attachments.) I was willing to do whatever the Holy Spirit indicated.
Discernment was done in the context of daily prayer. I also met daily with a spiritual director. Really, he was a spiritual companion; the Holy Spirit was the director.
Of particular importance were the deep movements within myself where the Holy Spirit may be showing up. (Persons uncomfortable with faith language may call these movements intuition or my true self.) These movements needed to be sorted out. As 1John 4:1 states “Do not trust every spirit, but put the spirits to a test to see if they belong to God.”
By the conclusion of the retreat, I decided which option to follow. St. Ignatius said that after a decision, pray for confirmation. The confirmation can be interior or exterior.
Interiorly, I was confirmed with a feeling of peace. Exteriorly, I was immediately offered a position at Franciscan Spirituality Center. Consequently, I moved to La Crosse. My decision has been confirmed both interiorly and exteriorly many times since.
I made a good decision.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.