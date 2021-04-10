Vince Hatt: A good decision to move to La Crosse

As a Christian, I know there is another source of information besides the head, heart and body. It is the Holy Spirit. But I didn’t know how to access the Holy Spirit. Moreover, how did I distinguish the guidance of the Holy Spirit from the interior voice of my ego?

I had periodically thought about the story of Elijah at Mt. Horeb (1Kings 19). God was not in the wind, earthquake, or fire. God was in a “tiny whispering sound.” As theologian John Shea says, “the Holy Spirit is usually shy,” not like my noisy ego. I needed to go to a quiet place if I wanted to hear the Holy Spirit.

In 1991, I needed to make a big decision. I went to a Jesuit retreat house to do a discernment, a process of decision-making discovered by their founder, St. Ignatius. I thought this was my best shot of hearing the Holy Spirit.

The process included listening to my head, heart and body. It involved coming to a place of “holy indifference,” that is, I was not attached to any option. (This is much like one of the Noble Truths of Buddhism: The cause of suffering is attachments.) I was willing to do whatever the Holy Spirit indicated.

Discernment was done in the context of daily prayer. I also met daily with a spiritual director. Really, he was a spiritual companion; the Holy Spirit was the director.