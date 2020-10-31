Vince Hatt: A story of falling in love with God

My first hero was Joe DiMaggio, centerfielder for the New York Yankees. But when he became involved with Marilyn Monroe, I moved on. I thought he lost his focus on what was most important in life — baseball.

I moved on to Ernie Banks and the Chicago Cubs. Gradually my life became much bigger than sports.

My heroes became nonviolent leaders, and I’ve stayed with them since young adulthood. First and always is Jesus. He went to the cross nonviolently as many of his followers have.

You can probably guess some of my other heroes like Mahatma Gandhi, Dali Lama, Desmond Tutu, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. Some others I include are Thomas Merton, Thich Nhat Hanh and Daniel Berrigan.

One hero you probably don’t know is Jean Donovan. Jean was a lay volunteer in El Salvador in 1984. After a home visit in the States, her parents and fiancé begged her not to return. It was just too dangerous. Her response, “When I see the face of the children, I must go back.” She did. She was martyred with three other church women.