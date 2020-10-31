Vince Hatt: A story of falling in love with God

My first hero was Joe DiMaggio, centerfielder for the New York Yankees. But when he became involved with Marilyn Monroe, I moved on. I thought he lost his focus on what was most important in life — baseball.
I moved on to Ernie Banks and the Chicago Cubs. Gradually my life became much bigger than sports.
My heroes became nonviolent leaders, and I’ve stayed with them since young adulthood. First and always is Jesus. He went to the cross nonviolently as many of his followers have.
You can probably guess some of my other heroes like Mahatma Gandhi, Dali Lama, Desmond Tutu, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. Some others I include are Thomas Merton, Thich Nhat Hanh and Daniel Berrigan.
One hero you probably don’t know is Jean Donovan. Jean was a lay volunteer in El Salvador in 1984. After a home visit in the States, her parents and fiancé begged her not to return. It was just too dangerous. Her response, “When I see the face of the children, I must go back.” She did. She was martyred with three other church women.
In her honor, a friend and I hauled a coffin with her name on it around Iowa one weekend. After my friend and I announced her martyrdom inflicted by local military trained in the United States, we led a prayer service for her and all assassinated people of El Salvador.
Currently I am reading “Blessed Peacemakers” by Kerry Walters and Robin Jarrell. Every day, I read about one of the “365 nonviolent people who changed the world.” It is a treasure of heroes over 3,000 years of human history from many countries and many faiths.
On one particular day, I read the story of another hero of mine, Pedro Arrupe. He also wrote my favorite prayer, “Falling in Love.”
Before I write about him, I encourage you to recall your heroes as they developed over your lifetime. You might find it helpful in understanding your own spiritual journey.
I am told that some people don’t have heroes anymore. Rather, today is an age of celebrities. If so, that is tragic. Heroes have a way of calling forth our best selves that some celebrities do not.
Here are five remarkable events in Pedro Arrupe’s life.
First, he is a medical student in Madrid helping at the shrine at Lourdes. He witnesses a miraculous healing there and decides to join the Jesuit religious order.
Second, he was serving as a missionary in a Hiroshima suburb the day the atomic bomb fell. He describes this horror as “a permanent experience outside of history, engraved on my memory.” Calling on the skills he learned in medical school, he converts a damaged chapel into a makeshift hospital for the bomb’s victims.
Third, in 1965, he is elected superior of the Jesuits. As leader, he supports the work of his Jesuits with the poor in Central and South America. The Roman Catholice hierarchy condemns this “political involvement” and his “liberation theology.” He refuses to withdraw Jesuits serving in El Salvador.
Fourth, he focuses the Jesuits on renewed spirituality. He practices Zen meditation daily which he learned in Japan. He identifies the suffering of victims of war and poverty with Christ’s passion. He teaches that alleviating the poverty of others through justice is a work of faith.
Finally, in 1981, he suffers a massive stroke leaving him paralyzed and mute. He resigns as Superior General of the Jesuits with these words: “More than ever, I find myself in the hands of God. This is what I wanted all my life from my youth.” He remained in this condition until he died 10 years later.
In the context of his life, this prayer he wrote is a powerful statement of simple faith.
Falling in Love
Nothing is more practical
than finding God,
i.e., falling in love
in a quite absolute final way.
What you are in love with,
What seizes your imagination
will affect everything.
It will decide what will get you
out of bed in the morning;
what you will do with your evenings;
how you will spend your weekends;
what you read
what you know;
what breaks your heart,
and amazes you with Joy and
Gratitude.
Fall in love
Stay in love
And it will decide everything!
From Joe DiMaggio to Pedro Arrupe. That’s the story of my heroes. What is the story of your heroes?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!