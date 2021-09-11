Vince Hatt: Altman is a renegade priest now

On its website, CCP says it has applied to the IRS for nonprofit status, but that status is still pending. Hence, all donations to it are not tax-exempt. Incidentally, CCP announced a public event Sept. 10 in Chicago listing Altman as a featured speaker.

Altman’s controversial profile exploded on the national scene in August 2020. In a slickly produced You Tube video, he railed against Democrats, slurred migrants, dismissed climate change as a hoax, and attacked Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington. Since then, his parish bulletins and interviews have spread misinformation about COVID and vaccines. He once described racial lynching in the Jim Crow-era in the South as “capital punishment.”

On May 23, Altman said he had retained a canon (church) lawyer to defend his case. The canon lawyers interviewed by NCR unanimously say that Altman should be toning it down if he wants his case to have a chance in Rome.

Robert Flummerfelt, a Las Vegas-based canon lawyer says, “If anything, Altman’s behavior strengthens the bishop’s case.” Flummerfelt adds that Altman “is setting it up for the bishop and Rome saying they have no choice but to uphold [the decree].” Altman continues to commit acts which have negative impact on church communion, not only in the diocese but the wider church.