It is hard to talk about God these days.
Whatever word I use to name God during speeches, it seems someone doesn’t like it.
Consequently, I usually begin with a disclaimer that goes like this: “I will often use the word God in my presentations. Perhaps for some of you, this word carries intense negative emotions. I understand this. I ask that you translate my name for the Transcendent Other to one that works for you. Some possibilities include Creator, Divine Mystery, Higher Power, Holy One, Allah, Jehovah or whatever you choose.”
My hope is my language doesn’t get in the way of my message.
There is another problem. People quickly interpret Jesus’ words according to what it says to them in our culture. On March 31, in every Catholic Church and in many Protestant Churches, the gospel was the story of the prodigal son. In discussing the story, one woman said, “I can’t relate to this story. It has no women in it.” I get her point, but we need to start with what it meant to Jesus’ listeners first.
This woman missed this critical step: The story, first of all, was to teach something to those who were with Jesus. After we understand this, then we can more accurately decide what it says to us. Context is everything. Is the temperature of 50 degrees warm or cool? It depends on the context. In January it is warm. In July it is cool.
Suppose 2,000 years from now, someone discovers a letter that talks about a red cap with the words, “Make America Great Again.” This person could say, “I can’t relate to this. I don’t have a red cap.”
To understand what this means, that person needs to know what it meant to the people of our day. Today, it is a powerful symbol that provokes both strong positive and negative emotions. To not understand this means that any interpretation of the 2,000-year-old letter will be inaccurate.
What was the meaning of the prodigal son story in the culture of Jesus?
To begin with, the title is inaccurate. As my friend Father Mark Pierce says, “Sometimes people who name things get it all wrong. Greenland is not green; pineapple is neither a pine nor an apple, nor is ‘The Parable of the Prodigal Son’ really about the younger child. The story begins ‘There was a man who had two sons,’ letting us know immediately whom the story is going to be about.” It is about the father.
Yes, and this father has a love for his sons that is far beyond any father-love imaginable in that culture. Several details of the story point to how incredible this love is.
- When the younger son asks for his share of the inheritance, he is implying that he wished his father were dead. That is when a son gets an inheritance. Yet the extravagant love of the father takes no offense. Incidentally, it has to be a son, as daughters don’t get an inheritance in that culture.
- The father saw him “while he was still a long way off.” How often the father must have looked longingly down the road for his son, wondering if he would ever see him again.
- The father came running toward the son. In that Jewish culture, the son always came to the father.
- When the son gives his speech of regret, the father gives no lecture nor asks any questions. He is filled with unbounded joy.
- The father kills the fatted calf. This calf would normally be saved for a sacrifice to God. Not this time. The father would use the best of everything to celebrate the return of his son.
This analysis implies that interpreting the Bible is complicated — which it is.
The Protestant reformers discovered this long ago when they decided the sole authority was the words of the Bible.
They soon found out that there were many interpretations of several key passages. Hence, we have several different Protestant denominations today. To understand better what the Bible means today, we first have to understand what it meant at the time it was written.
Let me be clear. My analysis is not necessary in order to be inspired by the words as written. There are also many passages that can lead directly to profound prayer.
Yet knowing the context can lead to a more accurate understanding of what the message is. The message of “The Parable of the Loving Father” is that the God beyond all human names, loves us beyond all human love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.