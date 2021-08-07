Vince Hatt: Another world is possible

The world is full of division, violence and war. A glance back in history indicates it has always been that way. For many, the future looks the same.

Is another world possible?

Enter Jesus about 2,000 years ago. He said bluntly and directly another world is possible. He called this other world “the kingdom of God.” His primary passion was to announce, explain and invite all to join the kingdom of God. Through parables, metaphors, stories and his Sermon on the Mount, he taught what the kingdom of God is.

In the only prayer he taught his disciples, he asked them to pray that the kingdom would come. He was not simply focusing on heaven. In the Lord’s Prayer, the words are “thy kingdom come … ON EARTH [my emphasis] as it is in heaven.” This kingdom is “at hand,” that is, within reach. He believed, lived and taught another world was possible.

The values of the kingdom include justice, peace, compassion, faith, hope and love — even love of enemies. This may seem like an impossibly tall order, but God’s grace is available to all who humbly ask for it.

To live as a kingdom of God person requires courage because there are always other kingdoms in the world. In Jesus’ time, the most powerful kingdom was the kingdom of Caesar, the Roman empire.