Vince Hatt: Another world is possible

The world is full of division, violence and war. A glance back in history indicates it has always been that way. For many, the future looks the same.
Is another world possible?
Enter Jesus about 2,000 years ago. He said bluntly and directly another world is possible. He called this other world “the kingdom of God.” His primary passion was to announce, explain and invite all to join the kingdom of God. Through parables, metaphors, stories and his Sermon on the Mount, he taught what the kingdom of God is.
In the only prayer he taught his disciples, he asked them to pray that the kingdom would come. He was not simply focusing on heaven. In the Lord’s Prayer, the words are “thy kingdom come … ON EARTH [my emphasis] as it is in heaven.” This kingdom is “at hand,” that is, within reach. He believed, lived and taught another world was possible.
The values of the kingdom include justice, peace, compassion, faith, hope and love — even love of enemies. This may seem like an impossibly tall order, but God’s grace is available to all who humbly ask for it.
To live as a kingdom of God person requires courage because there are always other kingdoms in the world. In Jesus’ time, the most powerful kingdom was the kingdom of Caesar, the Roman empire.
Leaders of the Roman empire crucified Jesus because his was a threat to their kingdom. It was not Jews who crucified Jesus. Jews were victims of the same system that crucified Jesus. Incidentally, the holy book of Muslims, the Qur’an, explicitly states that Jews did not kill Jesus.
A supreme tragedy of history is that some Christian leaders blamed the Jews. Sadly, this has led to the murder of millions of Jews throughout centuries. More sadly, some of those who have murdered Jews the past few years have claimed to be Christians.
Jesus stated bluntly that you cannot serve two masters. “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matt 6:24). Yet there are many kingdoms in our world today that choose money. I will mention three of them.
The first was declared by President Dwight Eisenhower in his farewell address to the nation. He called this kingdom the military industrial complex (MIC). He warned, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Eisenhower was correct. Recent disastrous wars prove his point. And serving money over God is part of this disaster. MIC has made some people extremely wealthy. If we want to serve God rather than money, we will spend more on peace colleges, expand the state department with diplomacy experts, and increase foreign aid in the spirit of the Marshall Plan following WWII.
Another kingdom of this world is the fossil fuel kingdom. In 1979, a study by Exon stated that burning fossil fuels “will cause dramatic environmental effects. The potential problem is great and urgent.” Yet trillions of government dollars have been spent to support the fossil fuel kingdom. Again, in this powerful kingdom, some Christians chose money instead of values of the kingdom of God.
The third example is the white privilege kingdom. The assumption of this system is that if people of color do better, then white people do worse. It is a zero-sum game. As Heather McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us,” verifies in her book, “The old zero-sum paradigm is not just counterproductive; it is a lie.” Yet millions believe this lie. Some are Christians who do not understand that we are to live as kingdom of God people.
The kingdoms opposed to the kingdom of God have gone by various names. St. Paul called them “principalities and powers.” Today others use the word “system,” as in “systemic racism.”
In the parable of the Sower (Matt 13:4-23), God sows seeds of the kingdom of God. Some seeds fall among briers which represent many of us. We hear the message, “but then worldly anxiety and the lure of money choke it off.”
Humans are late arrivals in this 13.7-billion-year-old universe. I believe we are, at best, teenagers in human development. Teenagers are full of promise—-barring they don’t die because of reckless behavior.
If we don’t kill ourselves with reckless behavior, we can mature as some people already have. If so, the kingdom of God can become real.
Another world is possible.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.
