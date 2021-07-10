Vince Hatt: Bishop needs to discuss climate change, not communion

I give up.
For more than 40 years, I have tried to understand the pro-life strategy of the United States Council of Catholic Bishops.
On June 17, the USCCB decided to draft a document to be voted on at their November meeting entitled “Eucharistic Coherence.” From the comments by some bishops during their discussion, a major reason for the document is to deny Communion to President Joe Biden. Why? Because his position on abortion is not coherent (consistent) with Catholic teaching.
After the Rowe v. Wade decision permitting abortion, the bishops focused on passing laws against abortion and also overriding this Supreme Court’s decision. This makes no sense to me. Because if a Supreme Court overrode Rowe v. Wade, decisions about abortion would be up to each state. Some states would enact liberal laws, others, conservative laws. Pregnant women seeking an abortion would simply travel to where it was legal.
It is impossible to end abortion. A reasonable goal for the bishops would be to reduce the number of abortions as much as possible.
The Guttmacher Institute and the Center of Disease Prevention regularly report on abortion statistics in our country. Neither group is accurate enough to state an exact number of abortions. Yet they can roughly indicate trends. There is some evidence that abortions significantly decline when contraceptives are readily available, and there is a safety net for pregnant women. The bishops could look at these options to reduce abortions.
Biden says he is personally against abortion. He also understands that getting involved with the abortion dispute nationally would probably not reduce the number of abortions and would sidetrack his efforts on other pro-life issues.
The irony is that the bishops never did consider drafting a “Pro-life Coherence” document during the last presidency. That president said he was pro-life. Really?
He separated infant children from their parents at the border. He reinstated the federal death penalty. He denied climate change, which is already causing thousands of deaths and the migration of millions of people. His policies have increased the gap between the rich and poor. In my view, his refusal to have a national policy to protect us from COVID has contributed to tens of thousands of deaths.
All these actions were not coherent with the pro-life agenda of the bishops. Yet never did the USCCB consider drafting a “Pro-life Coherence” document on the previous president. I wonder why.
A bottom line of the Catholic faith, as it is for all Christians, is trust in God. Does anyone doubt Biden’s trust in God when he talks about the tragedies in his life? His wife and daughter were killed in a car accident long ago. Recently, his son died of cancer. Yet with much struggle, Biden’s trust in God carried him through these devastating losses.
I wonder why the bishops will waste their time discussing this document on receiving Communion. Regarding Biden, it is already decided. His pastor, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has stated that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at any church in his archdiocese of Washington, D.C. End of discussion.
The bishops could better serve the world and our country by discussing the seven-year plan of Pope Francis to achieve sustainability on Earth, our common home. The full rollout of the plan will be Oct. 4, 2021, just in time for the bishops to plan and discuss exactly what they are going to do about climate change in our country and within their own dioceses.
Pope Francis is asking all 1.2 billion Catholics to be involved. From the largest university to the smallest rural parish. And in every Catholic family all over the world, Francis states this “ecological crisis is without precedent.” And like the COVID pandemic, it disproportionally hurts the poor.
Francis says that we are often “predators of resources. Our selfishness, our indifference and our irresponsible ways are threatening the future of our children.”
The pope does not want a simple nod from bishops, priests or any of us. He wants us to discern exactly and specifically what each individual Catholic or Catholic institution is going to do to limit the carbon footprint of the Catholic community.
This is not a sprint. He wants us to enter thoughtfully a seven-year process of continual discernment. Discernment is a process of speaking honestly without judgment of others, with prayer and a contemplative attitude.
Since the U.S. has the largest carbon imprint per capita in the world, the bishops have an enormous job.
Will the USCCB step up to the plate with Pope Francis? Stay tuned.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.