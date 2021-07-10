Vince Hatt: Bishop needs to discuss climate change, not communion

I wonder why the bishops will waste their time discussing this document on receiving Communion. Regarding Biden, it is already decided. His pastor, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has stated that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at any church in his archdiocese of Washington, D.C. End of discussion.

The bishops could better serve the world and our country by discussing the seven-year plan of Pope Francis to achieve sustainability on Earth, our common home. The full rollout of the plan will be Oct. 4, 2021, just in time for the bishops to plan and discuss exactly what they are going to do about climate change in our country and within their own dioceses.

Pope Francis is asking all 1.2 billion Catholics to be involved. From the largest university to the smallest rural parish. And in every Catholic family all over the world, Francis states this “ecological crisis is without precedent.” And like the COVID pandemic, it disproportionally hurts the poor.

Francis says that we are often “predators of resources. Our selfishness, our indifference and our irresponsible ways are threatening the future of our children.”