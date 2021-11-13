Vince Hatt: Bishops, EWTN disagree with pope

Pope Francis is supported universally by Catholics around the world. However, there are two exceptions, American bishops, and Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is scheduled to meet next week, Nov. 15-18. They will discuss a draft of the document on “eucharistic coherence,” a thinly veiled attack on President Joe Biden for receiving Communion.

The bishops, prior to their meeting in June, were urged by Vatican officials not to pursue this document and, instead, dialogue with bishops’ conferences in other countries about denying Communion to politicians. The American bishops’ response — they voted, by over a two-thirds majority, to have said document prepared for their meeting next week.

Since June, the pope has stated, “I have never denied Communion to anyone.” After his recent meeting with Pope Francis, President Biden reported that the pope told him to continue receiving Communion.

American bishops also fail to support Pope Francis on his efforts to teach about global warming. In 2015, Pope Francis wrote an encyclical (a long teaching letter), “On Care of Our Common Home.” A focus of this letter was reducing global warming and caring for the environment.

One method to measure the support of U.S. bishops is to read what they write through official diocesan channels to the faithful. Researchers at Creighton University read 12,077 of such columns between June 2014 and June 2019. The result — only 93 or 0.8 percent of their columns mentioned climate change at all. Some even downplayed the pope’s authority to teach about climate change.

Ironically on Oct. 4, about 40 faith leaders from other religious traditions joined Pope Francis urging COP26 to stop global warming. These leaders represent almost half of the 7.9 billion people on earth. U.S. bishops have been largely silent about America’s response to COP26.

This month, Pope Francis is beginning a seven-year process to mitigate global warming. It is to involve every diocese and parish in the world. Will the bishops next week focus on how this will be done in the U.S.?

Another initiative of Pope Francis is to start a three-year process to enable him to receive feedback from all members of the Catholic church, not just clerics. The process is to begin by promoting opportunities at the parish and diocesan levels for dialogue for all members of the community. Francis wants to develop a “culture of encounter.”

The first phase begins by instructing participants about the processes of individual and communal discernment. This phase has a formation quality before people enter into dialogue. It will focus more about how we make decisions together rather than who makes them.

Pope Francis wants to act as a spiritual director to the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics. In our divided country and divided church, he will have limited success. Yet any success in the U.S. church would be a step in the right direction. The question: How much time will be devoted to this topic on the bishops’ agenda?

Now to EWTN, which claims to be the largest religious media network in the world. Recently, in an informal discussion with fellow Jesuits in Slovakia, Pope Francis made a clear reference to this network. Francis remarked, “There is, for example, a large Catholic television channel that has no hesitation in continually speaking ill of the pope. I personally deserve attacks and insults because I am a sinner, but the church does not deserve them.”

Of particular concern to Michael Winters, writer for the National Catholic Reporter, is Raymond Arroyo’s weekly show, “The World Over.” Winters states, “I watch Arroyo’s show most weeks. I watch EWTN News Nightly at least once a week. It is not that they only present one side of particular political issues. It is that the Catholic faith is always made subservient to a political agenda, a Republican and increasingly Trumpian agenda.”

Admittedly, I write with my own biases. If you want to check for yourself, read or listen to the news coming from the bishop’s meeting next week and watch Raymond Arroyo’s “The World Over” on EWTN.

You be the judge.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.

