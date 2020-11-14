Vince Hatt: Can Buddhism help you be a better Christian?

Janice and I are sitting at the kitchen table, enjoying our morning coffee. Silently, we gaze out the sliding-door windows on this late summer morning.

I notice the hazy sky. I think it is probably caused by smoke coming from wildfires in the West. This is a double whammy for controlling global warming. The burning trees flood the atmosphere with carbon. The resulting fewer trees will be less able to take carbon out of the atmosphere.

Janice silently gets up and moves towards a large bag of unsalted peanuts. Although I did not hear them, Janice is responding to the call of her blue jay friends. She opens the sliding door to throw out a handful of peanuts. Instantly her buddy, the squirrel, climbs down the telephone pole and scampers onto the deck. The daily race is on. The blue jays win today and take the largest peanuts. Mr. Squirrel gathers the rest.

But the drama is not over. Mr. Squirrel comes back for more. Janice stretches out her hand, tempting him to take a peanut from her fingers. Will that happen today? To be continued.

Notice the contrast. I am thinking about climate change. I am mainly using my left brain. I am concerned about the order and logic of reality. Janice is mainly using her right brain. She is focused on her experiences and her relationships with blue jays and Mr. Squirrel.