Vince Hatt: Can Buddhism help you be a better Christian?

Janice and I are sitting at the kitchen table, enjoying our morning coffee. Silently, we gaze out the sliding-door windows on this late summer morning.
I notice the hazy sky. I think it is probably caused by smoke coming from wildfires in the West. This is a double whammy for controlling global warming. The burning trees flood the atmosphere with carbon. The resulting fewer trees will be less able to take carbon out of the atmosphere.
Janice silently gets up and moves towards a large bag of unsalted peanuts. Although I did not hear them, Janice is responding to the call of her blue jay friends. She opens the sliding door to throw out a handful of peanuts. Instantly her buddy, the squirrel, climbs down the telephone pole and scampers onto the deck. The daily race is on. The blue jays win today and take the largest peanuts. Mr. Squirrel gathers the rest.
But the drama is not over. Mr. Squirrel comes back for more. Janice stretches out her hand, tempting him to take a peanut from her fingers. Will that happen today? To be continued.
Notice the contrast. I am thinking about climate change. I am mainly using my left brain. I am concerned about the order and logic of reality. Janice is mainly using her right brain. She is focused on her experiences and her relationships with blue jays and Mr. Squirrel.
I have pondered big questions all my life. I solved the “Who is Santa Claus?” question before kindergarten ended. Supposedly, this borderline obese old man slid down and climbed up all the chimneys in the world in one evening. Didn’t happen. On top of that, he had flying reindeers. Another bridge too far.
But I played the game for many years. As the oldest of five, I have two sisters who are more than twelve years younger than I. It was enjoyable to join in the ruse until I left for college.
The next big question I pondered was “Who is God?”
As I later realized, much of the Santa Claus myth unconsciously infiltrated my first answer to this question. God “knows when you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake.” My visual image of God was a bearded, slimmed- down old white man who had powers much greater than the alleged Santa Claus.
My college theology classes were all about Christianity. We never studied other world religions. Christianity grew up in the West. It was heavily influenced by Roman order and Greek logic. I later learned Buddhism came of age in the East, where the focus was more on experience and relationships. To risk the danger of oversimplification, I am now pondering how the more right brain Buddhism can be helpful to the more left brain domination of Catholic theology.
A book that is inspiring me is “Without Buddha, I Could Not Be a Christian” by Paul Knitter. Knitter, trained as a Catholic theologian, taught theology for thirty years at Xavier University in Cincinnati. He describes himself as a Buddhist Christian. Notice the noun is Christian. Yet studying Buddhism and talking with Buddhist friends has enriched his Christianity.
Knitter writes that God must be an experience before the word “God” means anything. He explains, “Unless God is an experience, whatever words we might use for the Divine will be without content, like road signs pointing nowhere, like lightbulbs without electricity.” The experience needs to touch you deeply and fill you with wonder and gratitude. It is an experience for which you realize there are no adequate words.
Karl Rahner, a leading Catholic theologian of the 20th century, put it this way: “In the future Christians will be mystics, or they will not be anything.” In other words, Christians must experience God, or they will drift away from their faith. The culture used to be strong enough to carry lukewarm Christians. These days are over.
Rahner named many ways in which such experiences can take place in everyday life—-being overwhelmed by nature, falling in love, hoping when there is no hope, deep moments of prayer or meditation. Such experiences usually happen before any talk of God. They happen, and some words as “God” or “Mystery” or “Presence” seem appropriate.
Yesterday, I caught myself watching two cardinals as they enjoy the present moment during a sunny morning. Buddhism and Janice have attuned me to be overwhelmed by nature. The word “God” seems appropriate. I am filled with wonder and gratitude.
