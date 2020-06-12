Vince Hatt: Can our nation survive?

Can our diverse nation maintain a unity deep enough to survive? Will we become the Fractured States of America instead of the United States?
Another way to phrase the question: Is the United States willing to move from a melting pot of white culture toward a more mosaic image of our country? Can we move toward becoming a nation of accepted diversity in our unity?
We continue the struggle to honor both diversity and unity. Since we may be the most diverse nation in the world, we have the opportunity to be a model for peaceful coexistence in a changing world.
In regard to religions, the U.S. needs to be a mosaic. There is no national religion. Our constitution makes that clear. The religions in our country need to be at peace with each other in a mosaic of understanding.
If so, we can again be a model for the world. The world has to be a mosaic of world religions; there will be no melting pot. Father Hans Kung, one of the leaders of the Parliament of the World’s Religions, states that there will be no peace in the world without peace among religions.
More than a defended peace, he states in “Global Responsibility” that we can learn from one another, not just tolerate each other.
This has certainly been my experience.
From Muslims, I learn humbly accepting God’s will and the spiritual value of fasting. From Buddhists, the practice of mindfulness and the freedom that comes from letting go. From Jews, faithfulness through suffering and the value of tradition.
Witnessing these practices has made me a better Christian. This is what Buddhist Thich Nhat Hanh suggests in “Living Buddha, Living Christ.” He says to stay rooted in your own tradition. Learn from other traditions to go deeper into your own.
We can also develop a common ethic, a norm for treating one another. All the world’s religions have some form of the golden rule, “Treat one another as you would have them treat you.” Spelling out the implications of the golden rule can result in a common, core ethic for all religions.
As a Catholic, I also value ecumenism — understanding and learning from other Christian traditions. I am a better Catholic by listening to and learning from my Protestant friends. I will always be a Catholic — its rituals and its commitment to social justice have become part of my DNA.
Because I can pray with my Catholic community at Saturday night Mass, I occasionally attend another Christian worship service on Sunday. My biggest learning is how many churches follow the common lectionary; that is, they often have the same readings from the Bible as we do.
My most unusual experience happened this year on two consecutive Sundays. The differences were amazing.
On Jan. 26, I attended a service at First Free Church in Onalaska. I entered the worship space with two friends who invited me to go with them. The room was large and dark, without artifacts that would identify it as a church.
The service started with a professional rock band playing Christian music with little participation from a relatively small congregation. As this was happening, people drifted in, many with coffee mugs.
The main event was a preacher wearing jeans and a T-shirt that exposed several tattoos. By the time he talked, there were several hundred people present. He preached dynamically for about an hour with an excellent understanding and practical applications of a section of Mark’s gospel. There was almost no prayer in the service, no common singing, ritual, communion or sign of peace.
The next Sunday, Feb. 2, I attended Mass at a parish in Ixtapa, Mexico. It was an open-air structure, as bright sunshine and soft breezes filled the crowded church.
Besides the usual Mass ritual, since it was the feast of the Presentation, a vested priest blessed candles and statues of baby Jesus that people brought from their homes. There was much prayer during the service, singing, the sign of peace and communion.
There were two commonalities: The services in the U.S. and Mexico both had screens with the words of the Bible readings posted. The one in Mexico had words in both Spanish and English.
The other commonality was significantly more important. In both we could get to know Christ better.
The next week I met other Christians volunteering at Franciscan Hospitality House. We didn’t talk about religion. We are there to serve our guests.
In them, we also came to know Christ better.
