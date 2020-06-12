Vince Hatt: Can our nation survive?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Can our diverse nation maintain a unity deep enough to survive? Will we become the Fractured States of America instead of the United States?

Another way to phrase the question: Is the United States willing to move from a melting pot of white culture toward a more mosaic image of our country? Can we move toward becoming a nation of accepted diversity in our unity?

We continue the struggle to honor both diversity and unity. Since we may be the most diverse nation in the world, we have the opportunity to be a model for peaceful coexistence in a changing world.

In regard to religions, the U.S. needs to be a mosaic. There is no national religion. Our constitution makes that clear. The religions in our country need to be at peace with each other in a mosaic of understanding.

If so, we can again be a model for the world. The world has to be a mosaic of world religions; there will be no melting pot. Father Hans Kung, one of the leaders of the Parliament of the World’s Religions, states that there will be no peace in the world without peace among religions.

More than a defended peace, he states in “Global Responsibility” that we can learn from one another, not just tolerate each other.

This has certainly been my experience.