Vince Hatt: Capitol rioters distort faith

I have been opposed by Christian nationalists often during my adult life.

In the 1970s, I supported a Catholic young man who received from his draft board the rating of conscience objector. He understood that as a follower of Jesus, he could not in good conscience be expected to kill people.

This was not a new idea. In the first three centuries of the church, Christians could not join the military. Military service was believed to be contrary to the Gospel.

This changed when Christianity became the religion of Roman Emperor Constantine in the fourth century. That might have been the beginning of Christian nationalism’s sad history.

This young man in the 1970s was considered a “draft dodger.” Ironically, he was a “draft follower.” He followed the rules of the draft and was given his rating by the draft board.

The parish council finally accepted him to do alternate service in the parish, but he could have “no contact with children.” He spent the next several years helping the poor survive and getting them the help they needed, probably the most Christian work done in our parish.