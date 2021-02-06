Vince Hatt: Capitol rioters distort faith

I see a waving flag proclaiming, “Jesus 2020.”
I see a banner with the American flag on it. Above the flag it reads, “Jesus is my Savior.” Below the flag it states, “Trump is my President.”
As I watch the insurrection attacking the capitol, I want to scream, “This is not following Jesus. This is not living the Gospel.”
Later, I read that before the Proud Boys marched toward the U.S. Capitol, they stopped to kneel in the street and prayed in the name of Jesus. They invoked divine protection for what was to come.
I wanted to scream even louder.
The presence of Christian rituals, symbols and language was unmistakable. There was an “Armor of God” patch on a man’s fatigues; a white cross declaring “Trump won” in all capital letters.
It is impossible to understand the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol without addressing the movement that has come to be known as Christian nationalism. Christian nationalism bears little resemblance to Christianity. Christian nationalism supports militarism, closed borders, homophobia and white supremacy.
The key deceit of Christian nationalism is that it is about religion. Followers simply use the Bible to impose their conservative political agenda. By claiming to be followers of Jesus, they can brand political opponents as both ungodly and un-American.
I have been opposed by Christian nationalists often during my adult life.
In the 1970s, I supported a Catholic young man who received from his draft board the rating of conscience objector. He understood that as a follower of Jesus, he could not in good conscience be expected to kill people.
This was not a new idea. In the first three centuries of the church, Christians could not join the military. Military service was believed to be contrary to the Gospel.
This changed when Christianity became the religion of Roman Emperor Constantine in the fourth century. That might have been the beginning of Christian nationalism’s sad history.
This young man in the 1970s was considered a “draft dodger.” Ironically, he was a “draft follower.” He followed the rules of the draft and was given his rating by the draft board.
The parish council finally accepted him to do alternate service in the parish, but he could have “no contact with children.” He spent the next several years helping the poor survive and getting them the help they needed, probably the most Christian work done in our parish.
In the 1980s, I suggested we remove the American flag from the church sanctuary. The sanctuary was for symbols of our faith. I loved the United States and was proud to be an American. I sang patriotic songs with enthusiasm. But the flag was not a symbol of my religious faith. My suggestion was not well-received by many.
We need to be clear about what Jesus wanted to do. I do not believe that Jesus wanted to start a Christian nation. He had ample opportunity. They wanted to make him king. His response: “My kingdom is not of this world.”
He also said the “kingdom of God is within.” It is from the heart that virtues and vices come forth. The “kingdom of God” virtues include faith, hope, love, compassion, forgiveness, prayer, nonviolence and hospitality.
These virtues must lead to such actions as clothing the naked, feeding the hungry, comforting the sick, visiting the imprisoned and welcoming the stranger (Matthew 25).
Moreover, Jesus saw himself as critiquing his nation’s rulers, the Jewish leaders and the Roman establishment. It was not well received. They nailed him to a cross for it.
I think this model of Jesus is the one that Christianity should follow. The kingdom of God is to stand separate from any government; thus it has the freedom to judge whether the government’s actions manifest kingdom values. History is full of tragedies where the church was too close to the state. Hitler’s ascent in Germany is a recent example.
Pope Francis often teaches that nationalism must not prevail. On May 2, 2019, he stated that any nation that “stirs up nationalistic sentiments in its people against…groups of people would betray its mission.”
Christian nationalism is a huge problem in the U.S. National church organizations and theologians speak strongly about how Christian nationalism is a tragic distortion and exploitation of Christianity.
I wonder if priests and ministers explain in their homilies and sermons about the difference between Christian nationalism and the life and teachings of Jesus.
Maybe not. There are a lot of Christian nationalists in the pews.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.