“You will need to meet somewhere else next time. St. Paul’s Lutheran is closing.”
I am at a meeting of a justice and peace group in this La Crosse church. The secretary has interrupted our meeting with this announcement. I am stunned.
I feel sadness. I have witnessed pain as other churches have closed. When I lived in Iowa, I observed the closing of many rural churches. The depth of the grief for some matched the death of a sibling. The place where they found meaning and their most long-lasting and closest relationships was gone.
These were all Christian churches. But I would feel the same grief if a synagogue or mosque would close. All these places of worship have a common root. Christianity, Judaism and Islam all begin with Abraham, our common father in faith.
There are many reasons churches close. One obvious reason in many churches is that there are few young people stepping forward to carry on the tradition. At the same time, the number of “nones” — those with no religious affiliation — is increasing rapidly among young people.
Currently, I am reading “The Great Partnership: Science, Religion, and the Search for Meaning.” The author, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, explains what we stand to lose individually and collectively, if we abandon religion.
He lists five values we will lose. To be clear: He says these will not be immediately obvious. But over time, he explains, they will happen.
First, we will lose human dignity. Because of religion, our unconditional source of worth is that we are made in God’s image. Outside of religion, there is no secure alternative base for this. Many have tried a secular substitute, but none has succeeded. This has been demonstrated four times in modern history: the French Revolution, Stalinist Russia, Nazi Germany and Communist China.
Currently, we are trying to acclaim human dignity through individualism. It may sound good, but many more people are feeling vulnerable and alone. Moreover, words like “collateral damage” are used to describe the death of innocent, dignified human beings.
Secondly, we lose the politics of covenant, a society where we have a collective responsibility for the common good. The politics of covenant has deep religious roots, although they are not obvious on the surface. Society then dissolves into a series of pressure groups and polarized politics. If you doubt this, where have you been hiding?
Thirdly, there is a loss of morality. This does not mean people become immoral. Some people do this whether they are religious or not. What happens, though, is that words that once meant a great deal — words like duty, honor, integrity, loyalty and trust — begin to lose their force.
The fourth sign that Sacks names is a loss of marriage. Relationships in a secular society are no longer sacred. Marriages that are not seen as a consecrated covenant before God and a supportive faith community become harder to sustain. When someone announces a destination wedding on some beach in Mexico with no faith community involvement, I wonder what their understanding of marriage is. Sacks comments, “Compare all those sonnets about love from the 17th to the 19th centuries with the lyrics of a contemporary pop song about sex, and a certain difference may strike you.”
The fifth loss that Rabbi Sacks asserts is the possibility of a meaningful life. By this he explains, a meaning that comes from outside us — a call or mission. Certainly, you can be completely secular and still have a sense of vocation. “But there is some kind of transcendence functioning here, because life as such does not call. The universe is silent.”
Sacks does not mean any of the above in an absolute either/or sense. He believes, “There are people who are completely secular and live happy and purposeful lives.”
Yet he fears the future of the West if it loses its faith. You cannot defend Western freedom with the only alternative that is moral relativism.
I have just watched the funeral of President George H.W. Bush. It clearly had a religious context. The ritual spoke of human dignity and of covenant. The words of duty, honor, integrity, loyalty and trust had great force in the minds of eulogists. People spoke with great emotion of his faithful, sacred marriage of 73 years with Barbara. All would acclaim he had a meaningful life.
Some day there may be a presidential funeral for a “none” president. What will it will be like?
I wonder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.