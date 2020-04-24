Vince Hatt: Contemplating life -- and dark chocolate

How am I doing in this pandemic?

I gauge where I am between two extremes in my life. The first is my worst time to sit quietly in my room. In January 1987, I was in a psychiatric unit for depression. I was driven by an awful restlessness. I purposely stayed out of my room except when staff made me go there at night.

Patients had two rooms where we could go during free time — one was for smoking; the other, non-smoking. At first, I went to the non-smoking room. Only one other person was there, and she did not want to talk.

So I spent the rest of the time in the smoking room — choking periodically in the smoke that made the smog of San Francisco seem pleasant. Yet it felt better than sitting silently in my room alone.

The best time I had sitting in my room alone was on a 30-day retreat in May 1991 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. The first week of the retreat focused on meditating on God’s unconditional love for me. Since God loved all of me —even the negative shadow part — I moved toward loving all of me.

In this loving context, I could, at last, not run from my feelings. These feelings were neither good nor bad. They just were. They did not need to be denied or discounted. They were signals; ones worth paying attention to.