Vince Hatt: Contemplating life -- and dark chocolate

There is a crisis in our house.
There is no chocolate. I must act.
I had been sheltering in place for four weeks. The only time I had been outside was to run.
I don a never-used mask. It fits uncomfortably on my face. Three things — the elastic bands of the mask, my glasses and my hearing aids — are all fighting for the same centimeter on my ears. My wife shows me how to place the bands higher up on the back of my head. Problem solved.
I drive down the street. It seems eerie. Parking lots are empty. Gas station signs post $1.05 per gallon. Is this real? Now my glasses are fogging over. I pull over and adjust my mask.
I arrive at Walgreens. There are only two cars in the lot. Why are those people sitting in their cars? I pull on the door. Now I understand why those people are still in their cars. The doors are locked. How can this be? Walgreens is always open. But it isn’t. I finally read the sign. Their hours now are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. I join the others waiting in their cars.
My mind drifts to a quote I have been thinking about lately. It is from a 17th century mathematician, Blaise Pascal. He writes, “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”
It is hard for many of us to sit in silence with our feelings. Instead, we often choose aimless distractions or false comforts of the mind. Worse still, some act out in destructive ways. Pascal says all our problems stem from an inability to sit silently alone. Perhaps a bit of an exaggeration. Yet it points to a profound truth.
How am I doing in this pandemic?
I gauge where I am between two extremes in my life. The first is my worst time to sit quietly in my room. In January 1987, I was in a psychiatric unit for depression. I was driven by an awful restlessness. I purposely stayed out of my room except when staff made me go there at night.
Patients had two rooms where we could go during free time — one was for smoking; the other, non-smoking. At first, I went to the non-smoking room. Only one other person was there, and she did not want to talk.
So I spent the rest of the time in the smoking room — choking periodically in the smoke that made the smog of San Francisco seem pleasant. Yet it felt better than sitting silently in my room alone.
The best time I had sitting in my room alone was on a 30-day retreat in May 1991 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. The first week of the retreat focused on meditating on God’s unconditional love for me. Since God loved all of me —even the negative shadow part — I moved toward loving all of me.
In this loving context, I could, at last, not run from my feelings. These feelings were neither good nor bad. They just were. They did not need to be denied or discounted. They were signals; ones worth paying attention to.
They wanted to give me a lot of information about myself. As different feelings surfaced, my response became “Isn’t that interesting?” I wonder what this feeling wants to tell me.
I can understand why people find this time of isolation difficult. Not many have had the blessing of 30 days to sit with, pray about and process their feelings in silence.
Many have great anxieties about feeding their families, keeping a job, and paying their bills. Even the little control they thought they had is gone. Still, I would encourage people to find at least 10 minutes of quiet time to be lovingly with themselves. Or perhaps watch a robin build a nest or take a solitary walk in a park. Since 1991, I have traveled the continuum between the anxiety of the smoking room and the peace of the silent retreat. I have been blessed that these past 30 days have been more like a retreat. My hardest feeling has been a deep sadness for those who have died alone, and their families who could not be with them. As I looked up, I saw a woman unlocking the doors. I hurried to the candy section and grabbed a large bag of Dove dark chocolates.
Entering our back door, I announced to my wife that the crisis was over. We had enough dark chocolate to survive another 30 days.
