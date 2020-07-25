Vince Hatt: Examining faith and BLM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“All lives matter.”

That was Vice President Mike Pence’s response when asked to comment on “Black lives matter.” On June 19, when asked to comment a second time, Pence repeated, “All lives matter.”

Of course, Pence was theoretically correct. All lives do matter. But in reality, he was wrong. The reality of the Black experience during 400 years on American soil is that Black lives matter less than white lives. Blacks, like all of us, do not live life theoretically. We all live life in reality.

All Black speakers I have heard the past two years have stated that it is up to us white folks to educate other white folks about the reality of the Black experience. The Blacks cannot do it.

On July 14, I was challenged again by Keonte Turner, a member of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge. He is also a member of the La Crosse School Board. Turner told us to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable” because these necessary conversations have not been happening in the Coulee Region.

White folks, if we are going to educate others, need to have historical facts that show in reality Black lives have mattered less than white lives. Here are a few facts.