Vince Hatt: Examining faith and BLM

“All lives matter.”
That was Vice President Mike Pence’s response when asked to comment on “Black lives matter.” On June 19, when asked to comment a second time, Pence repeated, “All lives matter.”
Of course, Pence was theoretically correct. All lives do matter. But in reality, he was wrong. The reality of the Black experience during 400 years on American soil is that Black lives matter less than white lives. Blacks, like all of us, do not live life theoretically. We all live life in reality.
All Black speakers I have heard the past two years have stated that it is up to us white folks to educate other white folks about the reality of the Black experience. The Blacks cannot do it.
On July 14, I was challenged again by Keonte Turner, a member of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge. He is also a member of the La Crosse School Board. Turner told us to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable” because these necessary conversations have not been happening in the Coulee Region.
White folks, if we are going to educate others, need to have historical facts that show in reality Black lives have mattered less than white lives. Here are a few facts.
It all began in August 1619. A ship arrived at a coastal port of the Virginia colony carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans sold to colonists. This inaugurated a barbaric system of slavery that lasted for 250 years. All through this period, obviously Black lives mattered less than white lives.
Even our Constitution, written in 1787, stated that Black lives were less than white lives. It even clearly indicated how much: A Black person was counted as three-fifths of a white person. Moreover, the Constitution provided that states were entitled to receive federal help to suppress slave revolts.
Even the freeing of slaves in 1863 by Abraham Lincoln did not make Black lives equal to white lives. During the next 100 years, the theory of freedom was blocked by a series of realities in the Black experience. More than 5,000 Black people were executed without due process. Large numbers of former slaves were forced to work for little or no pay in life-threatening conditions.
After World War II, the G.I. Bill was to provide the opportunity for veterans to get a free college education. In theory, Blacks were eligible. However, most colleges and universities had a quota system, limiting the number of Black students admitted each year. In reality, only 4% of the one million Black GIs were able to access this offer.
In 1975, I lived in a mixed neighborhood in Waterloo, Iowa. Some of us wondered why Black people with good jobs could not get loans to fix up their homes. We found out the reason: redlining.
Neighborhoods with Black residents were outlined in red by banks, indicating areas that would not receive loans. I learned this was happening all over the country. Regarding loans, Black people were less than white people.
Fast forward to the present. We have seen the video of George Floyd’s death. A white officer kneels on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine agonizing minutes. Floyd pleads several times that he cannot breathe. Then he becomes unconscious.
The officer, without concern on his face and with his hands nonchalantly in his pockets, continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck. Meanwhile, three other officers stand around, unwilling to stop the killing. In reality, Floyd’s Black life did not matter.
This is not a new reality for Black Americans. For 400 years, Black lives have consistently meant less than white lives. The reality of Floyd’s death became a visible symbol of 400 years of Black experience.
Racism is systemic. Turner gave several examples of his experience of racism in La Crosse. White people created this system; only white people can dismantle it.
Vice President Pence proudly speaks of his Christian faith.
I wonder how he understands the last judgment scene in Matthew 25. Jesus judges others based on their real, not theoretical, response to human needs.
He says, “Whatever you do to the least of my brothers [and sisters] you do to me.”
In many situations, during the past 400 years, people of color have been the least of our brothers and sisters. Bluntly stated, we Christians have been racist toward Christ.
But enough about Pence. What about us Christians? Can we admit that the truth of all people being equal is only a theory in the Black experience? Because of their reality, we need to assert with them, “Black Lives Matter.”
