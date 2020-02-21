Vince Hatt: Facing mortality as Ash Wednesday approaches

‘Thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return.”
Ash Wednesday is next week.
I have received ashes every year since before I can remember. Some years with the ashes, I also received an awareness of my mortality. Other years, nothing. But there are definite times when owning my mortality took another step.
The first was April 12, 1945. I was 5 years old. As I walked into the house after playing, my mother told me the president just died.
I couldn’t believe it. I never thought presidents could die. I don’t know how I came to that conclusion. But his death shattered this comforting belief.
I never told anyone about this — until now. Already, at the age of 5, I avoided saying anything that might make me look stupid. If presidents died, then I certainly would — when I got as old as FDR.
The next step was when I was 12 years old. I read in the paper, “The driver, Buddy Nelson, age 16, was killed in the accident.” I was not sad. Buddy used to terrorize me on the way home from first grade. He would jump out from behind the bushes and bully me. The good news: “Justice” was done. The bad news: Even young people die.
The biggest step was on March 23, 1986. I was on sabbatical at Notre Dame. About 1 a.m., I received a call from my brother. “It’s dad. It doesn’t look good. They are working on him now. I don’t think he’ll make it.”
Dad died on Palm Sunday. Now I was on the top step of the male ladder for the dive into eternity.
The gift of having a felt realization of my death is that it helps me know how to live.
St. Ignatius, founder of the Jesuits, taught his followers a process called discernment — a way to make decisions. He included a quick way that was helpful. He said, “Imagine you are on your deathbed. What choice do you wish you would have made?”
I have used this process with big decisions: Do I want to marry? Do I want to get involved with justice issues at 80 years old?
I have used it with less important decisions: Is this the year to retire? Which place do I want to go on vacation? I imagine myself on my deathbed. What choice do I wish that I would have made?
In every one of these situations, the answer became clear.
Next Wednesday, millions of people will receive ashes and hear the words (or an alternate phrase), “Thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return.”
In every parish where I have been a member, more Catholics attend church on Ash Wednesday than the following Sunday. Sunday is a day of obligation while Ash Wednesday is not.
When I was in high school, if students came with ashes, people knew they were Catholic. Now many other Christians follow this ritual.
Perhaps this ritual speaks to many at an unconsciously deep level. One definition of humanity is that humans are ritual-making animals. Our rituals are becoming less important.
I think about this when I see the increase of vicious language in the public forum. At the same time, the rituals that used to bind us together are declining in importance. Presidents’ Day becomes simply a long weekend and a time for sales on mattresses.
This Ash Wednesday, I will reflect again on a meditation by the Jesuit author Anthony DeMello called “The Deliverance.” Below are a few paragraphs.
“To see life as it is, nothing helps so much as the reality of death.
“I imagine I am present at my funeral. I see my body in the coffin. I smell the flowers and the incense. I witness every detail of the funeral rites.
“I walk in the procession to the graveyard. I see the group stand silent at the grave. I see the coffin sink into the grave — the final chapter of my life.
“A year goes by and I return to earth. The painful vacuums I left behind are steadily being filled. The places I used to frequent are all there. But I am not missed at them.
“A hundred years go by and I come back again. I look into my grave to find a handful of dust. Only a little dust remains to indicate that it ever was, that life of mine.”
Once again, I face my mortality: “I am dust and unto dust I shall return.”