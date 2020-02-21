Vince Hatt: Facing mortality as Ash Wednesday approaches

‘Thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return.”

Ash Wednesday is next week.

I have received ashes every year since before I can remember. Some years with the ashes, I also received an awareness of my mortality. Other years, nothing. But there are definite times when owning my mortality took another step.

The first was April 12, 1945. I was 5 years old. As I walked into the house after playing, my mother told me the president just died.

I couldn’t believe it. I never thought presidents could die. I don’t know how I came to that conclusion. But his death shattered this comforting belief.

I never told anyone about this — until now. Already, at the age of 5, I avoided saying anything that might make me look stupid. If presidents died, then I certainly would — when I got as old as FDR.

The next step was when I was 12 years old. I read in the paper, “The driver, Buddy Nelson, age 16, was killed in the accident.” I was not sad. Buddy used to terrorize me on the way home from first grade. He would jump out from behind the bushes and bully me. The good news: “Justice” was done. The bad news: Even young people die.