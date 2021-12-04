Vince Hatt: Faith after doubt

A loud piercing, shrieking sound yanks us out of bed. It is 6:47 am on Thanksgiving morning. We are in a room on the fourth floor of a Madison hotel. I recheck the exit route on the back of the door. I look into the hall. There is no movement. My wife and I decide to get dressed. Finally, the alarm stops.

As I head out the door, Janice, who has a dog-level sense of smell, says, “I smell burnt toast.” I continue downstairs via the stairwell to talk to the attendant at the front desk. Sure enough, someone had burnt toast.

For several years, Janice and I have run a 5K race near Madison on Thanksgiving Day. I am not running today. I am on the IR (injured reserve list) and decided to take a “red-shirt” year. I have acute myeloid leukemia. I feel good; I am in remission. However, my blood count is too low to run 5K.

I have 45 minutes before we need to leave. I sit in a chair and look out the window. Today is also my 82nd birthday. I reflect on the questions I now have. I discover that many of them are the same as I had when I was young.

Who is God anyway? What am I called to do? How do I make sense of my faith? Why do the Cubs have such a lousy baseball team?

I find, however, my answers have changed, except the one about the Cubs. Since I became their fan in 1945, the Cubs have had a lousy baseball team in most years because of poor starting pitchers. My answer was the same in 2021.

Currently, I am reading a book by Brian McLaren, “Faith after Doubt: Why Your Beliefs Stopped Working and What To Do About It.” He writes, “65 million adults in the U.S. have dropped out of active church attendance and about 2.7 million more are leaving every year.”

He authors his book “for all the people who dropped out of religion long ago, but still dream that there’s a way for them to be both spiritually curious and intellectually honest.”

I appreciate McLaren because he gives me words to express how the answers to my other questions above have changed.

Who is God anyway? When I was young, God was the Supreme Being, lawgiver, protector and judge. Now God is a loving presence that pervades the whole universe, who is known to me through experience, creation, liturgy, image, and metaphor.

What am I called to do? When I was young, I was called to please God, not sin, and be successful. Now I am called to find connections with people and creation, seeing things as a whole and making contributions to common good.

How do I make sense out of my faith? When I was young, faith was an assent to required beliefs and following God’s laws. Now faith is a humble, reverent openness to the mystery of life and the presence of God in everything.

When young, I was taught that doubt was wrong, demonstrated lack of faith, and could be a serious sin. Now doubt is a necessary part of life. Moreover, doubt may lead me to a more profound stage of faith that is more spiritually and intellectually real for me.

It is now 8 a.m.; time to leave for the race. As she drives, Janice asks, “Is it disappointing for you not to run today?” I smile. “My crazy days of running ended at age 80. The temperature is 33 degrees, there is a northwest wind at 15 mph: it is lightly snowing. I am delighted to not run.”

The first half of life is for adding on — education, accomplishments, family, and property. The second half of life is for letting go. There are many things that are difficult to let go of. One of them is not running in such weather.

As Janice is about to leave to walk to the start line, I say, “I will wait in the car for awhile and meet you at the finish line.”

As I wait in the car for about 30 minutes, my heart is full of gratitude, including not having to face the hills on this course.

I am at the finish line when Janice crosses it — first place out of nine women in her age division (undisclosed for my personal safety).

Another reason to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0