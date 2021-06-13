Vince Hatt: Feeling faith and doubt at the same time

Ambivalent.
When people asked me about how I feel about something, I often say ambivalent. I can feel yes and no, joy and sorrow, faith and doubt at the same time.
Recently, Janice and I were traveling on I-90. She asked, “Do you want to stop at the next exit?” I felt ambivalent. I would like to stop for coffee. On the other hand, I was eager to get home. A stop would take another 15 minutes. I was pondering this dilemma, when she said, “I need feedback; we are close to the exit.” I could tell from the tone of her voice that “whatever you want” would not fly.
Full disclosure: As I have aged, I more often say, “I have to stop!” That last cup of coffee demands to complete its journey.
When my doctor explained to me the chemo treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, I felt ambivalent. I have had two profoundly Christian friends in the past two years tell me they would not receive another chemo treatment. The treatments were devastating. They both died peacefully.
Yet, I had no proof that this would be my experience. I wanted to at least try it. Those who love me certainly made it clear that they wanted me to receive treatment.
On the other hand, how deep was my faith about what happens on the other side of death? I believe God loves me. I cannot believe that God’s love would plant the profound desire for eternal life at the very core of my soul and then deceive me.
On Holy Trinity Sunday, I reflected on exactly what do I mean when I say God loves me? It means I am invited into the inner life of God — into the constant dance of unconditional love between the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Even though I believe that I am enveloped by this love, I infrequently experience it. My mind gets occupied with all the decisions of life. Such as, do I want to stop at the next exit or not?
I believe it would be pure joy to experience this love forever. Am I certain that this will absolutely happen? No, absolute certainty is not available to humans. I have what theologians call moral certainty — the best decision I can make with the all the resources available to me at the time.
Sixty years ago, I took a course called Quantum Mechanics. I was humbled by that course. Subatomic particles behave in ways that were counter to my best reasoning abilities. I became comfortable with not being absolutely certain. There is much mystery in life.
Having only moral certainty gives me the possibility of learning and growth. At the time I was taking Quantum Mechanics, I believed committed homosexual relationships were sinful. That was my best decision at the time. I no longer believe this. Why? Because I have more information based on study and the personal experience of gay couples.
Sixty years ago, I also believed the opposite of faith was doubt. When I had doubts regarding faith, I became anxious. Now I feel differently. Doubts lead me to reflect, to clarify and perhaps to rework some opinion I hold. I live more in harmony with the ambivalent feelings of faith and doubt.
I am convinced the opposite of faith is not doubt. The opposite of faith is certainty. Certainty makes it impossible to accept new information. Certainty makes it impossible to grow in faith. Certainty buries doubt deep in the unconscious where it festers.
I am receiving chemo for AML without painful side effects. My blood counts fall during treatment, so I am vulnerable to infection. Otherwise, my life continues as usual.
I have been blessed with numerous cards and emails of prayers and support. I am humbled by the love expressed in them.
I recall the commentary I wrote about the sudden death of Roger LeGrand. I wonder if I told him enough of my appreciation for his friendship. Did I tell him that I loved him? Probably not. Growing up in homophobic Small Town, USA, I learned that guys do not say that to other guys. Can I change my feelings based on 60 years of experience since then? I can, but it is difficult. Old feelings are powerful.
Am I grateful for the love I have received since my diagnosis of AML? Absolutely. With this, there is no ambivalence.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.