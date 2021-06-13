Vince Hatt: Feeling faith and doubt at the same time

On Holy Trinity Sunday, I reflected on exactly what do I mean when I say God loves me? It means I am invited into the inner life of God — into the constant dance of unconditional love between the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Even though I believe that I am enveloped by this love, I infrequently experience it. My mind gets occupied with all the decisions of life. Such as, do I want to stop at the next exit or not?

I believe it would be pure joy to experience this love forever. Am I certain that this will absolutely happen? No, absolute certainty is not available to humans. I have what theologians call moral certainty — the best decision I can make with the all the resources available to me at the time.

Sixty years ago, I took a course called Quantum Mechanics. I was humbled by that course. Subatomic particles behave in ways that were counter to my best reasoning abilities. I became comfortable with not being absolutely certain. There is much mystery in life.

Having only moral certainty gives me the possibility of learning and growth. At the time I was taking Quantum Mechanics, I believed committed homosexual relationships were sinful. That was my best decision at the time. I no longer believe this. Why? Because I have more information based on study and the personal experience of gay couples.