Vince Hatt: God sometimes cures but always heals

Before Vatican II (1966), this sacrament of anointing that I received was unfortunately called Extreme Unction. The common understanding of this sacrament was that it was for someone on the edge of death. Because of this, some adult children avoided asking for this sacrament for their sick parents. The children were afraid that if the priest came, their parents would become frightened and give up hope. The common understanding was “When the priest comes to anoint, the hearse just turned into the driveway.”

When I was young, we carried a card in our billfold that read “I am a Catholic. In case of an accident, please call a priest.” There was a sense that by getting Extreme Unction at the last minute before death, we would sneak into heaven just before the gates closed.

Fortunately, Vatican II went back to the Scriptural basis for the sacrament. It is James 5:13-16. “Is there anyone sick among you? He should ask for the priests of the church. They in turn are to pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. … If he has committed any sins, forgiveness will be his.” Consequently, the name of the sacrament was more correctly called Anointing of the Sick.

During my anointing there was a prayer for a cure. While I believe a cure is possible, I am not attached to it.