Vince Hatt: Having pie for breakfast

The Enneagram has helped me tremendously in my human relationships. I used to be frustrated when “they just didn’t get it.” Now I try to understand the motivation of others, and how it can be much different than my own.

A standard complaint is that the Enneagram puts people in boxes. It does not. Rather, it shows us the box we are already in and the way to get out of it. We are not told what box we are in, we discover it personally.

Learning the Enneagram is not incremental learning, like learning to type. It can be transformational learning that can bring about deep-seated change. It has a truth that can set you free. At first, though, it might bring some pain. It may require people to acknowledge that what they are doing isn’t working that well, and face up to things about themselves that are at odds with their self-image.

One of my greatest joys was teaching the Enneagram at Franciscan Spirituality Center. It was delightful to see light come over someone’s face which said, “Now I understand me!” Long ago, that happened to me at a workshop in St. Louis. The Enneagram is still taught by trained staff at FSC. In January, FSC will offer an introduction to the Enneagram via Zoom. If you would like more information, visit www.FSCenter.org.

The Enneagram is insightful and will give you greater freedom. You might even find yourself enjoying a piece of pie with whipped cream for breakfast.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.

