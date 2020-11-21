Vince Hatt: Healing in a divided nation

They called for the chief psychiatrist. After reviewing the situation, the psychiatrist stripped naked and entered the room with the berserk patient. He said to the patient, “I’m really scared. I don’t know how this is going to come out.” The patient replied about how scared he was. The psychiatrist responded that he could understand why the patient was so scared. Eventually the patient calmed down and got dressed.

The lesson: Connect through vulnerability.

Your enemy is not Trump, Biden, or the vast majority of those 73 million people. The enemy you are struggling with is perhaps a troubling family member or a person at your place of employment. Before you talk this through, you need to become aware of, and own, your fears. Like the psychiatrist, you need to accept the risk. You don’t know how this will come out.

Moreover, you need to be willing to share your fears at the start of the conversation — fears of making an important relationship worse as well as your fears for our country and its future. You need to share your fears, not your explanation of the causes or solutions to the problems of the country.

One more thing: Pray for the other person. If you are not into prayer, do the loving kindness meditation from Buddhism.