Vince Hatt: Healing in a divided nation

We live in a deeply divided nation. At least 73 million people voted against your choice for president. Some of these people said harsh things about your choice. Worse than that, they said harsh things about you — your sanity, intelligence and judgment. If you want to see how horrible you are, check social media.
What are you supposed to do? The answer is easy. You are to love these people. If you are Christian, you have to know this is the answer. Jesus says it explicitly. “My commandment to you is: love your enemies, pray for your persecutors” (Matthew 5: 44). He says it through stories like the Parable of the Good Samaritan. He showed it by his life. He lovingly forgave those who crucified him.
If you are from other faith traditions, the answer is essentially the same. In his sermon, “Loving Your Enemies,” Martin Luther King, Jr. says: “When I speak of love I am not speaking of some sentimental response. I am speaking of that force which all of the great religions have seen as the supreme unifying principle of life.”
King continues, “This command of Jesus challenges us with new urgency, Upheaval after upheaval has reminded us that modern humanity is traveling along a road called hate, in a journey that will bring us to destruction…. Love even for enemies is the key to the solution of the problems of our world. Jesus is not an impractical idealist: he is the practical realist.”
The answer is easy; living the answer is hard.
When I was growing up, sports was the center of my life. My ethic became “there’s no crying in baseball” and “never let them see you sweat.”
In one way, it made sense. Being self-confident is necessary for success. If you think you are going to miss the basket, you quite likely will. Aaron Rodgers has long said that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s biggest problem was his lack of self-confidence. Maybe his two touchdown catches in the Packers-49ers game solved the issue.
However, this ethic needs to be modified in life. Life is not a sport. Life is not a competition. Life is a journey towards loving unconditionally. To love is to become vulnerable. There is crying and sweating in a loving, vulnerable life.
A huge reason that loving enemies is hard is our fears. As John writes in the New Testament, “Love has no room for fear; rather, perfect love casts out all fear (1 John 4:18). To love our enemies more, we have to be aware how much our fears block love. When I read the terrible things that people write about one another, I wonder what their fears are.
Long ago, I read a story that continues to change my life. There was a large, mentally ill patient who was violently angry. He was confined in an isolated room, running around naked, punching holes in the walls. Two strong male aides tried to subdue him, but he threw them out.
They called for the chief psychiatrist. After reviewing the situation, the psychiatrist stripped naked and entered the room with the berserk patient. He said to the patient, “I’m really scared. I don’t know how this is going to come out.” The patient replied about how scared he was. The psychiatrist responded that he could understand why the patient was so scared. Eventually the patient calmed down and got dressed.
The lesson: Connect through vulnerability.
Your enemy is not Trump, Biden, or the vast majority of those 73 million people. The enemy you are struggling with is perhaps a troubling family member or a person at your place of employment. Before you talk this through, you need to become aware of, and own, your fears. Like the psychiatrist, you need to accept the risk. You don’t know how this will come out.
Moreover, you need to be willing to share your fears at the start of the conversation — fears of making an important relationship worse as well as your fears for our country and its future. You need to share your fears, not your explanation of the causes or solutions to the problems of the country.
One more thing: Pray for the other person. If you are not into prayer, do the loving kindness meditation from Buddhism.
Sometimes life is fragile for both you and the apparent “enemy.” Remember, life is a journey towards loving unconditionally. Facing our fears is a courageous act that makes this difficult journey possible.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!