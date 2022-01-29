Vince Hatt: Hong Kong, and book of Revalation

When I read about the loss of freedom in Hong Kong, I think about the book of Revelation.

In Hong Kong, as the Chinese dictator tightens his grip on a once democratic society, he is imposing restrictive measures against religious groups and churches. Moreover, religious leaders are being persecuted.

During the Roman empire, when the book of Revelation was written, Christians were persecuted and killed. Many biblical scholars believe Revelation was written during the reign of Domitian; a few think it could be under Nero. In either case, the emperor was paranoid, vicious and insane, demanding to be worshiped as a god as he tightened his grip on Christians.

A few authors have made a great deal of money writing stories that Revelation is about the future and telling us how the world will end. I am leaving them all behind.

To understand anything in the Bible, one has to understand its historical context.

When Revelation was written, there was a crisis at hand. Christians were being persecuted and killed. The purpose of Revelation is to give Christians hope.

Even if Christians face martyrdom, the way of Christ — the way of compassion and nonviolence — will triumph.

To understand any book in the Bible, one has to understand its literary form — that is, what kind of literature it is. The literary form in Revelation is apocalyptic — a form unfamiliar to modern readers.

I researched the definition of apocalypse on the Internet. It said apocalypse is “the complete final destruction of the world,” or “an event involving destruction on a catastrophic scale.”

Neither definition is what apocalypse means in the Bible. In the Bible, it simply means “unveiling” or “disclosure.” Even if the emperor is insane, it is not the end of the world. Revelation is about the unveiling or disclosing that the way of Christ will triumph. It offers hope to an oppressed people.

Another challenge of apocalyptic literature is its use of symbolic language.

Symbolic descriptions are not to be taken literally or are capable of being pictured realistically. Here is what the introduction to the book of Revelation in the New American Bible states: “One would find it both difficult and repulsive to visualize a lamb with seven horns and seven eyes; yet Christ our Lord is described in precisely such words.”

To understand Revelation, one needs to be familiar with the Hebrew scriptures.

Examples of apocalypse are in Daniel, Enoch, and the wisdom tradition. Also, one needs to know the story of the oppression of Jewish people. The author could not safely say the Roman empire was doomed. Rather he wrote about another empire that oppressed them, the Babylonians, and how this empire collapsed in failure.

There is a beautiful scene at the end of Revelation. “Then I saw a new heavens and a new earth … I also saw a new Jerusalem, the holy city, coming down out of heaven from God, beautiful as a bride prepared to meet her husband. I heard a loud voice from the throne cry out: ‘This is God’s dwelling among men. He shall dwell with them, and they shall be his people and he shall be their God who is always with them’ ” (Rev 21:1-3).

Here is Brian McLaren’s understanding of this passage in his book, “We Make the Road by Walking.” “It doesn’t picture us as being evacuated from Earth to heaven as many assume. It pictures a New Jerusalem descending from heaven to Earth. This new city doesn’t need a temple because God’s presence is felt everywhere.”

God’s work in history has never been about us escaping Earth. It has always been about God descending to dwell with us. That is the wonderful news of Christmas: God became one of us in the birth of Jesus.

The book of Revelation is not a coded blueprint of the future. It is about God dwelling with his people even as they live through the oppression of the Roman Empire.

Meanwhile, back to Hong Kong. As the grip of the Communist Chinese Empire tightens and oppresses the 1.2 million Christians in Hong Kong, what was true for the original audience of Revelation is true for them today. They need a message of hope. They are God’s people, and God is always with them. Understanding and reflecting on the book of Revelation could be a source of hope and strength for the oppressed people of Hong Kong.

It could also be a source of strength and hope for us as we enter the third year of being oppressed by COVID-19.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.

