Vince Hatt: How Catholic is President Biden?

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, believes President Joe Biden should be denied Communion because of his stance on abortion.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., disagrees. He says that President Biden is welcome to receive Communion at any Mass in his Archdiocese. He adds metaphorically, “I don’t want to go to the table with a gun.”
Wisely, President Biden has said nothing. There is nothing he can say to heal this division among Catholic bishops. Moreover, there is little he can do to heal the division between pro-life and pro-choice Americans.
There is much Biden can do to heal the division between himself and the more than 75 million Americans who voted against him.
To understand why I believe this, I need to explain my understanding of human development.
As infants, we all start out as “me-centered” or egocentric. We want what we want when we want it.
If we grow in a healthy environment, we become “us-centered” or ethnocentric. We learn to share with our brothers and sisters. We cheer for our school. We identify with our ethnic origin.
As we mature and interact with people of different races and learn about people all over the world, we begin to see that all humans are more alike than different. People universally want the best for their children. Universally, humans celebrate at weddings and cry at funerals. In a phrase, we become “everyone-centered.”
While I try to function more at the everyone-centered level, I function at the other levels often. For example, when I learned the COVID vaccine was available, I focused on finding out when I could get the shot. I was “me-centered.” I was not searching to find out when everyone in the world be vaccinated.
As I sat down with my wife, dressed in her Packers outfit, to watch the Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay game, I did not say, “May the best team win.” I cheered, “Go Pack, go!” I was “us-centered.”
If we feel safe and secure, we tend to move more toward being everyone-centered. However, when we are insecure, or perhaps even threatened, self-preservation dominates. When one is chased by a lion, one is not interested in the welfare of the world.
Many of the 75 million people who voted for Trump do not feel safe and secure in the U.S. Because of globalization, advances in technology and growing minorities, they fear their income will not adequately care for themselves and their families. Some, because of their limited education, fear they may be trapped in low paying jobs for the rest of their lives.
If someone is everyone-centered, they do not call those functioning at the me-centered or us-centered levels “deplorables.” This is a contradiction. To be everyone-centered, you truly care for everyone — including me-centered and us-centered people.
Because of his Christian faith, Biden believes everyone — absolutely everyone — is a beloved child of God. He understands the Parable of the Good Samaritan. He believes it teaches my neighbor is not just my group but anyone in need.
Biden asserts, “I will be the president for everybody, not just those who voted for me.”
Hopefully, this is not a political cliché, but a deep faith statement about the dignity of every human life. He understands that some may usually function at the me-centered level because of childhood trauma. Others may remain at the us-centered level because of overwhelming fears as an adult. Regardless, Biden wants to treat all with respect and compassion.
Biden knows well the social teachings of the Catholic Church. Based on human dignity, it includes human rights, a living wage, the right to form unions, respect for immigrants, and adequate health care and child care.
A word about the Catholic teaching on the dignity of labor. This dignity needs to be particularly honored for those who work with strong backs and sweat on their brows.
Our declining infrastructure especially needs them. We need to expand our understanding of essential workers. When our furnace recently quit when it was minus 15 degrees, the worker who came was essential.
Archbishop Naumann complains that Biden “should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic.” I have never heard Biden say that about himself.
Behind President Biden’s chair in the Oval office, is a photo of himself with Pope Francis. When Francis was asked who he was, Francis answered, “I am a sinner.”
My guess is that Biden would say the same about himself. I also guess that both would agree to follow Jesus means to care about everyone.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.