Vince Hatt: How Catholic is President Biden?

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, believes President Joe Biden should be denied Communion because of his stance on abortion.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., disagrees. He says that President Biden is welcome to receive Communion at any Mass in his Archdiocese. He adds metaphorically, “I don’t want to go to the table with a gun.”

Wisely, President Biden has said nothing. There is nothing he can say to heal this division among Catholic bishops. Moreover, there is little he can do to heal the division between pro-life and pro-choice Americans.

There is much Biden can do to heal the division between himself and the more than 75 million Americans who voted against him.

To understand why I believe this, I need to explain my understanding of human development.

As infants, we all start out as “me-centered” or egocentric. We want what we want when we want it.

If we grow in a healthy environment, we become “us-centered” or ethnocentric. We learn to share with our brothers and sisters. We cheer for our school. We identify with our ethnic origin.