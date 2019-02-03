Part of me suspects I am racist. I grew up in an all-white small town. I laughed at jokes about black people in the high school locker room.
Now I am 79 years old. Do I want to do this hard inner work? Part of me wants to throw myself at the mercy of God, enjoy happy hour, and fade smiling into the sunset.
Yet another part of me is a spiritual seeker. In the quiet of the morning, questions spontaneously pop into my awareness. Am I becoming God’s dream for me? Did I live this week more out of my true self than my false self? My purpose is to love extravagantly. How did I do yesterday?
I recoil from the hard inner work. Why is it hard? Because I don’t know what I don’t know about me. I will need to read, reflect, pray, and process this journey with a spiritual companion. This is the way I come to know what I don’t know about me. In other words, to make what is unconscious, conscious to me. Until I do, what is unconscious drives my life, causes hurt, and I don’t know it.
From my experience, this will take a long time. I won’t be finished before I die. Why do I say this? Because I have taken similar journeys.
For example, my journey with gay people.
I was serenely judgmental about gay people until I walked onto a large gym floor covered with AIDs quilts in 1976. My tears told me I was stunned by the profound love and spirituality expressed by many of them.
Over the next several years, I moved through confusion, tolerance and acceptance to friendship with gay people. In 2015, two dear lesbian friends asked me to speak at their wedding reception. As my wife and I danced that night away with their gay and straight friends, I was blessed with a heart full of love for all of them. This was a 39-year process that began with viewing the AIDs quilt.
I am beginning a similar process with racism. I am reading reflectively “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo and “Waking Up White” by Debbie Irving. Already I realize I am racist.
I encourage you to embark on a similar journey. Racism is at the heart of what’s wrong with America. If we want to make America great, we have to heal our individual and systemic racism.
I compose the weekly Prayer of the Faithful for Roncalli Newman Center. Some people in our parish complained to the pastor about two petitions I wrote. The first, on May 20, 2018, was “For the healing of overt racism in white supremacists, and the healing of unconscious racism in many of us.”
The second, on Sept. 2, was “That the Holy Spirit and our own brutal honesty will reveal to us the unconscious evil in our hearts: greed, malice, deceit, envy, arrogance, and especially racism.” I wrote this petition because in the gospel of that Sunday, Jesus warns us about hypocrisy and what “comes from the deep recesses of the heart.”
The complainers said the petitions accused them of racism. Apparently, they have nothing in their unconscious and know everything about themselves. Apparently, one of the things they know for sure is they are not racist.
The subtitle of “White Fragility” is “Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.” I hope this book helps me understand the spontaneous defensiveness of such people and how to approach them.
I am also reading the U.S bishops’ pastoral letter on racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts — the Enduring Call to Love,” published in November 2018. In it they call racism a sin and assert that “examining our sinfulness is a humbling experience.”
The bishops promise to provide educational experiences in our dioceses and parishes to help people learn about racism in our country. I wonder what will be implemented in our Diocese of La Crosse.
The bishops want all Catholics to ask, “How racist am I?” I hope every Catholic in La Crosse does. I would enjoy the company.
