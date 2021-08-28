Vince Hatt: Is original sin real

By third grade, I believed original sin was real. Adam and Eve had sinned. Their sin was passed on to every human being that followed. We were not born graced. We were taught that we had a “black mark” on our soul.
Baptism was necessary to remove the stain of original sin. If a baby died without Baptism, the child could not go to heaven. That’s why babies were baptized as soon as possible after birth. If there was any danger of a newborn dying in the hospital, Catholic parents wanted their baby baptized immediately.
By my teenage years, I wondered what happened to babies who died without Baptism. They could not go to heaven. They still were marked with original sin. They would not go to hell; they had no personal sins. I learned they went to a place of natural happiness called limbo. I accepted this.
However, when I studied religion in college, I had second thoughts about limbo. There was no Scriptural basis for it. It was a theological opinion in the middle ages, but it was never Catholic doctrine. Limbo seemed to solve the question of innocent babies dying without Baptism. I decided a better answer then was, “I don’t know what happens to these unbaptized babies who die.”
Later, I reflected on Scripture and my experience. In the creation story, all of God’s creation is declared “good.” In the creation of humans, God declares them “very good.” I had a hard time understanding God calling a baby “very good,” and at the same time marking it as originally sinful.
As I watched parents show their babies to family and friends, people would reach out with unconditional love and tears of joy toward the baby. Would God’s response be less?
I did not want to dismiss the concept of original sin, but I needed to revise it. I have done revisions before. For example, I used to think the heart of faith was accepting a list of doctrinal statements. Now I believe the heart of faith is absolute trust in the love of God.
Gradually, I became aware of a new understanding of original sin. It began by learning about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The trauma resulting from war was horrible, relived relentlessly, and often led to suicide.
Then I read about the study of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE). This study revealed that traumatic life experiences during childhood and adolescence are far more common than expected and often resulted in PTSD. As I continued to walk with dozens of depressed people, I realized that many of them suffered trauma in childhood. Many suffered physical and sexual abuse. But for many others, it was consistent verbal put-downs by significant people in their lives.
I still believe creation is good. Yet we are born and raised is a sinful world that can wound us deeply and extensively. Now I realize that many of these wounds are traumatic, devastating and last a lifetime unless healed.
In his book, “My Grandmother’s Hands,” Resmaa Menakem writes “Trauma is routinely passed on from generation to generation — through genetics, culture, family structures and the biochemistry of egg, sperm, and womb. Trauma is literally in our blood.” He footnotes studies to verify his statement.
Original sin is not a black mark on the soul. It is the trauma that has been passed on from one generation to the next since the beginning of the human race..
To live we have to breathe. The air is not pure. Consequently, we cannot avoid breathing polluted air. To be born means to have parents and live in a culture. Because parents and culture are wounded, we cannot avoid being wounded ourselves. We are born into a world that is, in part, originally sinful for us.
Born into a wounded and wounding world has given a new emphasis to Baptism. Wise parents understand their child is good but can be seduced by the awful sinful power in the world. Only by the grace of God and a supportive faith community can their child overcome the effects of this original sin. Baptism makes them a part of such a supportive community and assures them of God’s grace.
Is original sin real? As I listen to the news, it becomes more real every day.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.