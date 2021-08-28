Vince Hatt: Is original sin real

By third grade, I believed original sin was real. Adam and Eve had sinned. Their sin was passed on to every human being that followed. We were not born graced. We were taught that we had a “black mark” on our soul.

Baptism was necessary to remove the stain of original sin. If a baby died without Baptism, the child could not go to heaven. That’s why babies were baptized as soon as possible after birth. If there was any danger of a newborn dying in the hospital, Catholic parents wanted their baby baptized immediately.

By my teenage years, I wondered what happened to babies who died without Baptism. They could not go to heaven. They still were marked with original sin. They would not go to hell; they had no personal sins. I learned they went to a place of natural happiness called limbo. I accepted this.

However, when I studied religion in college, I had second thoughts about limbo. There was no Scriptural basis for it. It was a theological opinion in the middle ages, but it was never Catholic doctrine. Limbo seemed to solve the question of innocent babies dying without Baptism. I decided a better answer then was, “I don’t know what happens to these unbaptized babies who die.”