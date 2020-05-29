Vince Hatt: It's important to share your story

It is never just a story. When people talk about their lives, it is never just a story.
Everyone needs to keep telling their story until it makes some sense. When I am a spiritual companion to people, they often tell me excitedly about a part of their story that now fits. It is now integrated in the story, or narrative, of their lives.
On the other hand, with much angst, they sometimes tell me a part of their lives that does not seem to fit. They struggle to integrate this piece in the story line of their lives. As long as this segment carries a lot of emotional energy, it keeps coming up until it hopefully is integrated.
In Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning,” he spends more than half of the book telling the story of his time in Nazi death camps. Telling this story was his path for integrating it into the narrative of his life.
Then he explains how having a future with meaning enabled him to survive the horrendous present time in these camps. He quotes Nietzsche: “He who has a Why to live for can bear almost any How.”
I have listened to many depressed people struggling to find a new “why.” Some tragedy — like the death of a loved one, a serious illness, loss of a job, divorce — has ended the former “why” of their lives. When they find a new “why” — which may take a long time — the depression lifts.
This will not work for those who have an unprocessed trauma in their lives. Why? Because trauma is like a big hole in their stories. They cannot put the trauma into words. Worse still, it keeps showing up in the present as re-lived flashbacks.
I once journeyed with a man who worked for years to overcome depression. “Henry” found a new “why,” but he remained in depression. Then one day, I saw him with a big smile on his face that shouted to me that he was no longer depressed.
He had been to a therapist, discovered he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, worked through the experience, and no longer had flashbacks. Now he had words for what happened. He could talk about it as a past event. In other words, he had transformed the trauma into a narrative memory that was an integrated part of his story.
I recently discovered that for millions of people, trauma is a fact of their lives.
I previously thought it was mainly an experience of combat veterans and their families. Then I learned of the monumental investigation of adverse childhood experiences (now known as the ACE study). One in five Americans has been molested; one in four grew up with alcoholics; an uncounted number experienced physical or emotional abuse as children.
For some, especially if there was a supportive adult, these experiences were not traumatic. But for many, like “Henry” above, they were traumatic. The good news is that there are therapies that have been successful in treating the effects of trauma.
Richard Rohr, a Franciscan priest, authored a book, “Everything Belongs.” To reach a final peace about your life, you need to be able to look back and accept everything as part of your story. And it is not just a story. It is the unique and unrepeatable story of an adult child of God.
Theologian John Shea, to emphasize the importance of our stories, commented, “God created people because God loved stories.” Ours are sacred stories that deserve to be validated in the telling.
The next time someone asks me about Christianity, I intend to say, “Let me tell you a story. It is a great story. It is about a person named Jesus …”
The next time someone asks me why I am a Christian, I intend to say, “Let me tell you how the story of Jesus helps me make sense out of my own story …” His story and my story have the repeated theme of death and resurrection.
If you are in the last chapter of your story, I encourage you to write a summary of your story for your family. Or perhaps videotaping yourself as you speak about your story. I know of one person who is videotaping his answers to the questions his children have about his life.
When you talk about your life, it is never just a story.
