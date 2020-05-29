Vince Hatt: It's important to share your story

This will not work for those who have an unprocessed trauma in their lives. Why? Because trauma is like a big hole in their stories. They cannot put the trauma into words. Worse still, it keeps showing up in the present as re-lived flashbacks.

I once journeyed with a man who worked for years to overcome depression. “Henry” found a new “why,” but he remained in depression. Then one day, I saw him with a big smile on his face that shouted to me that he was no longer depressed.

He had been to a therapist, discovered he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, worked through the experience, and no longer had flashbacks. Now he had words for what happened. He could talk about it as a past event. In other words, he had transformed the trauma into a narrative memory that was an integrated part of his story.

I recently discovered that for millions of people, trauma is a fact of their lives.

I previously thought it was mainly an experience of combat veterans and their families. Then I learned of the monumental investigation of adverse childhood experiences (now known as the ACE study). One in five Americans has been molested; one in four grew up with alcoholics; an uncounted number experienced physical or emotional abuse as children.