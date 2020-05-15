Vince Hatt: Knowing yourself and what you want

The first half of the book is Frankl’s experience as a Jewish prisoner in Nazi death camps. His experience in Auschwitz reinforced one of his key ideas.

“Life is not primarily a quest for pleasure, as Freud believed, or a quest for power as Alfred Adler taught, but a quest for meaning.” The greatest task for people is to find meaning in their lives.

As he observed the other prisoners, only a minority had a reason to survive. These were the ones who found some meaning to keep them from giving up. Those who had no faith in the future were doomed.

Frankl often quoted Nietzsche’s words, “He who has a why to live for can bear with almost any how.” Frankl’s “why” was to see his wife again. This gave him the strength to survive the horrendous “how” of Nazi death camps.

The meaning of life is not a sweeping general statement. It is not vague. It is real and concrete. Woe to the prisoner who had no aim, no purpose, and therefore no point in carrying on.

Frankl gives advice that could speak to the millions of Americans searching for a new meaning.