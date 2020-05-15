Vince Hatt: Knowing yourself and what you want

I know of a man named Peter. When you call him, his recorded voice says, “Who are you, and what do you want? These are not trivial questions. Most people go through their whole lives, and don’t answer either one.”
The question “What do you want?” is not trivial.
It is a scary question for millions of Americans today. Many of these millions used to have answers for what they wanted — a steady job, a successful business, a family farm, a bright future for their children, a decent home without a mortgage. Now these answers do not seem possible.
I am rereading Viktor Frankl’s book “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
When I read it about 60 years ago, I thought I understood it. People need to have meaning in their lives to get out of bed each morning to do what they need to do.
Without meaning, it is easy to degenerate into hopelessness. However, when I read it, I was confident that the meaning of my life was clear and long-lasting.
Now as I read it, I reflect on two periods in my life when what I wanted was no longer possible. It took me a couple of years each time to discover a new meaning. During both of these experiences, I felt nervous, depressed, lonely and hopeless.
A recent survey indicates “a majority of Americans felt nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless in the past week” (La Crosse Tribune, May 2). What provided meaning for many of them seems impossible now.
The first half of the book is Frankl’s experience as a Jewish prisoner in Nazi death camps. His experience in Auschwitz reinforced one of his key ideas.
“Life is not primarily a quest for pleasure, as Freud believed, or a quest for power as Alfred Adler taught, but a quest for meaning.” The greatest task for people is to find meaning in their lives.
As he observed the other prisoners, only a minority had a reason to survive. These were the ones who found some meaning to keep them from giving up. Those who had no faith in the future were doomed.
Frankl often quoted Nietzsche’s words, “He who has a why to live for can bear with almost any how.” Frankl’s “why” was to see his wife again. This gave him the strength to survive the horrendous “how” of Nazi death camps.
The meaning of life is not a sweeping general statement. It is not vague. It is real and concrete. Woe to the prisoner who had no aim, no purpose, and therefore no point in carrying on.
Frankl gives advice that could speak to the millions of Americans searching for a new meaning.
He believes each person has a mission in life. Each person’s task is unique and cannot be replaced. One can discover this meaning in three ways: by creating a work or doing a deed; by loving someone or something; or by the attitude we take toward unavoidable suffering. If you are searching for a new meaning in your life, you can find it in one of these categories.
Before I finish this commentary, I look out the window. I observe Mr. and Mrs. Robin feeding their babies. They are not struggling with the meaning of life. For a moment, I envy them.
I come back for a conclusion. If you have been nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless for more than three weeks, please contact a therapist or spiritual director. Do not avoid these feelings by bingeing on social media, TV or some addictive behavior. The feelings may be buried, but they will not go away.
When I had those feelings, I contacted a therapist. He helped me name and accept my feelings.
I also contacted a spiritual director. She helped me understand that the question, “What do I want?” is a soul-sized question.
(A spiritual director does not direct your life. A better name for this person is spiritual companion. She provides a safe place for you to find your own inner spiritual director. People name this real inner spiritual director with various titles — God, true self, intuition, Holy Spirit, divine wisdom, etc.)
“What do you want?” is no trivial question. You need a workable answer for it. Your life may depend on it.
