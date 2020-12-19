Vince Hatt: Maybe another 10 good years left

In recent years, I have visited with people who lived as disciples of Jesus who knew they were dying. One man was excited about death. He expected that heaven would be amazing. Another man was intensely curious. At last, he would have an experience that would answer a lifelong mystery.

Since we have no experience of being on the other side of death, we use images and metaphors to talk about it. They are all inadequate. They are like explaining color to a person born blind. How do you explain red or blue to someone who has no experience of color?

How do you explain life after death? People grasp for images. “Mom and Dad are once again planting the garden together.” Or “Uncle Bill is playing euchre will his old gang.” While inadequate, they reveal the desire that important relationships continue.

Jesus, however, told one story that indicated relationships in the next life are different (Matthew 20:27-38). There is a brother who dies, leaving a wife without children. Then a series of six more brothers marry her with the same result. Then the Sadducees ask, “At the resurrection, whose wife shall she be?” Jesus answers that there is no marriage in heaven. In other words, relationships are different.