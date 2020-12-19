Vince Hatt: Maybe another 10 good years left

When I turned 70, I thought, “Maybe I have another 10 good years left.” When I turned 75, I thought, “Maybe I have another 10 good years left.” When I turned 80, I thought — you guessed it —“Maybe I have another 10 good years left.” Someday I will be wrong. Which makes me wonder, “What’s on the other side of death?”
As far back as I can remember, there was the promise of heaven, if I were good. It would be a place of eternal happiness. I remember a dream I had when I was about 9 years old. Heaven was a baseball game that lasts forever. We were playing on lush green grass under a cloudless sky. The game never ended, so no one ever lost. Such bliss.
When I was in high school religion class, I learned heaven was a place for the Beatific Vision. I wasn’t sure what this was, but it seemed far less exciting than baseball.
Soon the religion class focus became hell, a place of eternal damnation. Dying with an unforgiven morta l sin would put us there forever. This was scary to the max. We wanted to know the exact point at which a venial sin became a mortal sin. We wanted to make sure we didn’t cross the line. We asked many questions. How much could you steal before it became a mortal sin? How long could you kiss before it became a mortal sin? How often could you miss Mass before it became a mortal sin? Not much focus on being a disciple of Jesus.
In recent years, I have visited with people who lived as disciples of Jesus who knew they were dying. One man was excited about death. He expected that heaven would be amazing. Another man was intensely curious. At last, he would have an experience that would answer a lifelong mystery.
Since we have no experience of being on the other side of death, we use images and metaphors to talk about it. They are all inadequate. They are like explaining color to a person born blind. How do you explain red or blue to someone who has no experience of color?
How do you explain life after death? People grasp for images. “Mom and Dad are once again planting the garden together.” Or “Uncle Bill is playing euchre will his old gang.” While inadequate, they reveal the desire that important relationships continue.
Jesus, however, told one story that indicated relationships in the next life are different (Matthew 20:27-38). There is a brother who dies, leaving a wife without children. Then a series of six more brothers marry her with the same result. Then the Sadducees ask, “At the resurrection, whose wife shall she be?” Jesus answers that there is no marriage in heaven. In other words, relationships are different.
Here is my best guess about life after death. In this life, we are already fundamentally united as one, but we see ourselves as separate. The true self of each of us is God-In-Us. However, our ego selves need to see ourselves as distinct and different. During our lives we develop a false self, which we strive to protect at all costs. Deep down, we know this is not who we really are.
In what Christians call heaven, the ego dissolves. We are all one in God and with each other. Total unity, total connection happens. Loneliness is gone; isolation is gone; fear is gone. We finally experience what humans long for—-to be one with the Divine One, each other and all creation.
This best guess is inadequate. I am in no hurry to find out how inadequate it is.
Yesterday, I went for a run with my wife, Janice, along Pammel Creek. As I was finishing a 5K, I thought maybe my “use by expiration date” had come and gone. My body was spent.
Janice is a retired nurse who currently has one patient — me. She immediately approached me asking for a full report on my health status. Telling her, “I’m fine,” does not fly. I know I looked bad, but at my age, I have no other option.
With her on duty 24/7, I “maybe have another 10 good years left.”
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!