Vince Hatt: My moral dilemma with health care

If I had no insurance, I doubt that I would have continued treatment for two reasons. First, although I probably could negotiate financing with health care for maybe 30% to 40% of the total cost, I hate the process. For example, I have never negotiated with a car salesperson in my life about price. When my wife wants a new car, she does all the negotiating, and I get her old car. Before marriage, I bought my dad’s old cars at a reduced price.

The main reason, however, that I would stop treatment if I had no insurance is this: I would quickly use up our retirement savings. This would not be fair to my wife.

On the morning after my biopsy, a hematologist immediately sent me to Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester because I have acute myeloid leukemia. I spent the next 10 days there. The hospital bill was $78,936.20, plus a few thousand dollars of assorted other costs.

It fascinates me that these bills are not rounded off, but are to the exact penny. This gives the false impression that costs are the sum of carefully calculated parts. They do not seem to be. For example, nowhere could I find the hourly rate for the nurses who cared for me or the overhead for the private room. Unlike when I get my car repaired, this lack of detail seems common to all health care providers.