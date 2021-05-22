Vince Hatt: My moral dilemma with health care

I would probably be dead by now — if I had no health insurance.
During the past two months, I sought treatment on two separate occasions because I have health insurance. If I did not have it, I question if I would have continued treatment that was saving my life.
On March 17, 2021, while jogging on Pammel Creek Trail with my wife, I noticed my pace was even slower than usual.
I observed my legs, and noticed my right calf was swollen. During a lifetime of running, I have had several leg injuries. My solution was to quit running for a while, and the leg would heal itself. Since my leg didn’t hurt at all, this was my solution.
Certainly, if I had no health insurance, l would not go to the doctor. A few years ago, I went into a health care system with a seemingly minor issue. Although the tests determined that indeed there was no major issue, the tests did cost several thousand dollars — paid totally by insurance.
My wife, a retired nurse, urged me to make a doctor’s appointment. Only because I had health insurance, did I follow her advice. On March 19, tests determined that I had an extensive blood clot from my right ankle to mid-thigh. I was immediately admitted to the hospital and given a blood thinner. After spending the weekend there, my bill was $15,960.60.
On April 5, I was scheduled for a bone marrow biopsy. I learned the bone marrow biopsy was to cost another $16,222.30.
If I had no insurance, I doubt that I would have continued treatment for two reasons. First, although I probably could negotiate financing with health care for maybe 30% to 40% of the total cost, I hate the process. For example, I have never negotiated with a car salesperson in my life about price. When my wife wants a new car, she does all the negotiating, and I get her old car. Before marriage, I bought my dad’s old cars at a reduced price.
The main reason, however, that I would stop treatment if I had no insurance is this: I would quickly use up our retirement savings. This would not be fair to my wife.
On the morning after my biopsy, a hematologist immediately sent me to Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester because I have acute myeloid leukemia. I spent the next 10 days there. The hospital bill was $78,936.20, plus a few thousand dollars of assorted other costs.
It fascinates me that these bills are not rounded off, but are to the exact penny. This gives the false impression that costs are the sum of carefully calculated parts. They do not seem to be. For example, nowhere could I find the hourly rate for the nurses who cared for me or the overhead for the private room. Unlike when I get my car repaired, this lack of detail seems common to all health care providers.
Another observation: As I continued as an outpatient in Rochester, I was twice in a large atrium of 200-300 people waiting for lab tests. The tests were done efficiently. About every ten seconds, someone was called to either door 1, 2 or 3 to be next.
As I looked around the room, I noticed most everyone was white. There were remarkably few people of color. As I waited my turn, I witnessed the turnover of the group. As we were called, almost all the empty chairs were then filled with another white person. Is health care another white privilege system?
On May 17, I started a second 28-day cycle of chemo for maintenance as an outpatient at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. The first cycle was successful. I continue treatment with an uneasy conscience. I have believed for a long time we spend too many of our health care dollars on treatment in the last stage of life. Now I am doing it myself.
But what are my options? I could refuse treatment in solidarity with the poor. This might help me feel self-righteous and noble, but it wouldn’t change anything. I would like to transfer the many thousands of dollars spent on me to preventive care for children and people of color, but there is no way to do this.
Maybe I am given an extended time to become a more loving person, lobby for more inclusive health care, and to continue to challenge white privilege whenever I see it.
Meanwhile, I continue treatment with an unresolved moral dilemma.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.
