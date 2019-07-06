My friend Carl is dead.
His 10-year struggle with cancer ended May 30. I was privileged to walk with him this last part of his earth-journey. He walked the walk with incredible honesty. One of his gifts to me was to mentor me on how to die.
Another gift to me was the poetry of Mary Oliver. He often ended his emails with a quote from her. Here is a recent one. “Instructions for living a life. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.” This pattern kept showing up spontaneously in our conversations.
- Pay attention. It was fun to visit with Carl because I never knew where the conversation would go — he paid attention to many things that I never noticed. He also paid attention to his cancer without extreme anxiety. He said his oncologist told him, “Your cancer is treatable, but not curable.” So Carl pondered out loud, “What can I expect from God when I pray for healing?”
- Be astonished. We both observed life with wonder. Every day — if we paid attention — was an amazing day. Every day was new under the sun. Every day had never happened before and will never happen again. Our conclusion? Everything is a miracle.
- Tell about it. Carl was an extrovert. He told about it. He also wrote about it — 37 books, to be exact. His church history book written in the 1970s is still used in some Catholic high schools. Some of his recent books focused on servant leadership as he was the first director of the Masters in Servant Leadership program at Viterbo University.
He also wrote his answer to the question concerning what he can expect from God when he prays for healing. “I’ve come to the conclusion that I can expect ‘strength’ to deal with whatever comes.”
He added, “If I pay attention to all the gifts God gives me constantly — good medical care, the sun in the morning, funny wee dogs, the love of my wife — I can stay whole.”
We had often discussed the purpose of life’s journey is to move toward wholeness. For us, wholeness and holiness are basically the same.
Incidentally, healing comes from an old Saxon word meaning “whole.”
Carl wrote on, “Suffering comes when I feel pulled apart, torn asunder by fear and doubt. God ‘heals’ me through all the small and large signs of divine care that keep telling me that I am loved and cared for.” Carl successfully integrated his cancer into a new wholeness.
Although I believe Carl lives on, his physical presence is gone forever. And this is a terrible loss. I will never sit down with him to explore life and catch his infectious laugh.
As Carl discovered a new wholeness with cancer, I will seek a new wholeness with his absence. I will not move on.
As Nora McInerny states in her TED talk, “I hate the phrase ‘move on.’” Move on implies you leave the person behind. I do not leave Carl behind. I will take the growth our relationship produced with me always.
Whenever I read something by Mary Oliver, I will think of him. At totally unpredictable times, my conversations will return to him.
With McInerny, I prefer the phrase “move forward.”
I will move forward seeking a new wholeness without his physical presence.
Moving forward includes sadness and joy. And both can occur at the same time. Feelings are not binary. To become whole includes having seemingly contradictory feelings at the same time. Being comfortable with this reality is essential to becoming whole.
I paid attention to him. I was astonished by him. Now I have told about him — my amazing friend, Carl Koch.
