Vince Hatt: Regular crowd shuffles in for 25 years

“It’s nine o’clock on a Saturday. The regular crowd shuffles in. There’s an old man sitting next to me…” No, this is not the story of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

It is nine o’clock in the morning on a Saturday. The regular crowd is not shuffling into a bar. These are eight men—fully vaccinated, masked and socially distanced —- shuffling into Franciscan Spirituality Center. And the old man sitting next to me is not “making love to his tonic and gin.” He is opening his book, “Inner Christianity” by Richard Smoley.

For 25 years, our Saturday Morning Men’s Group has read approximately 75 books on spirituality and religion. These books have been written by about 70 different authors. The Christian authors are from several traditions: Catholic, Methodist, Episcopalian, Orthodox, Lutheran, and Quaker. Some are from other traditions: Buddhist, Jewish, Native American and Islam. Some have been by atheists and agnostics.

At first, we emphasized and discussed a lot about the outer journey: How do we live as decent, spiritual men in the world today.

Around 10 years ago, we read books by Ken Wilber. Wilber had read nearly all that had been printed about human spiritual development. He offered a flexible model to understand the inner human journey to fuller consciousness.

Now if this sounds out in left field, it fits with what Jesus taught. Jesus said, “stay awake,” “become aware,” and “the kingdom of God is within.” He also emphasized that “sin is blindness” and originates “inside the person.” Wilber simply explained the process of this inner journey that Jesus calls us to make.

An example of the simplest model of human spiritual development is by author Rob Bell. His model has three levels: “me, we, everybody.” I start out as the egocentric “me.” If I grow humanly and spiritually, I become “we” centered. My focus is our family, tribe, or team. Finally, I can grow to be “everybody” centered. My concern can be worldwide. Most models contain six to eight levels within these three levels.

Many of my reactions are unconscious. To follow Jesus, I have to grow in awareness of my inner life. At first, I became aware of my thoughts, feelings, and reactions.

Then I became aware that I am not my thoughts, feelings, and reactions. There was a deeper part of me, that I call my Observer Self or Witness that was observing my thoughts, feelings, and reactions as they came into consciousness. The Observer Self was not these inner movements. It was simply aware, or conscious, of them.

Thomas Merton has a different name for the observer. He called it his True Self. The True Self is the “I” who I really am. It is impossible to fully comprehend the True Self because it is the Divine in all of us.

In his book, Smoley makes clear who “I” is. He invites us to become aware of the central mystery of Christianity. “It is simply this: the “I” is ultimately the same in all of us (italics his). We are collectively one great being, the Son of God ... .” Other traditions name this divine presence differently.

Jesus taught, “that whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you do to me” (Matt 26: 40). He was not speaking metaphorically. At the deepest level, Christ really is the True Self of the other person. That’s why St. Paul could proclaim, “I live no longer I, but Christ lives in me.” (Gal 2:20).

Often inner Christianity was underdeveloped. Christian churches were more focused on growing their communities and doing the works of mercy.

But the reality of inner Christianity was never lost. In the fourth century, St. Athanasius stated, “God became man so that man could become God.”

In the 13th century, St. Francis explained inner Christianity in one sentence: “What you are looking for, is what is looking.” We are looking for God and God is looking out from within us.

It is now 11 o’clock on a Saturday morning. Our group prays the Serenity Prayer. We shuffle out, realizing we need to spend time in prayer, meditation or reflection. We also need to process feelings such as anger toward relatives who won’t get vaccinated and executives who focus on the bottom line. Christ does live in them.

Some day in January, it will be nine o’clock on a Saturday. The regular crowd will shuffle in to report on how the life-long inner journey is going for each of us.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute.

