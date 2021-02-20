Vince Hatt: Roger LeGrand lived life of gratitude

St. Ignatius, founder of the Jesuits, defined sin as ingratitude. When people are full of gratitude, they are well on the way of answering the call to holiness.

Each month we would discuss a chapter of a book about St. Francis. Some chapters were “To be Formed into Christ Jesus, A Franciscan Perspective on the Economy and the Global Reality, and Brother Sun and Sister Moon: A Franciscan View of Creation.” As Roger became excited about what he read, I knew he was already Franciscan.

At our January group meeting, we discussed the chapter of Pope Francis’ work on the Beatitudes of Jesus (Matthew 5: 3-12). We talked about what it means specifically today to be poor in spirit, to be a peacemaker, to be merciful, to hunger and thirst for justice.

Roger thought our conversation was so rich that he wanted to stay with this chapter at our February meeting. This is why the Beatitudes was the Gospel reading for his funeral service. On Feb. 25, our FSPA companion community will continue discussing the Beatitudes — not in the abstract, but how they showed up in Roger’s life.

On his deathbed, St. Francis said to his friends, “I have done what is mine to do. Now you do what is yours to do.”

Roger finished what was his to do on Feb. 8. Now we have to decide what is ours to do in the indeterminate time we have left.

Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.

