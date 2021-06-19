Vince Hatt: Texas bishop supports Father Altman

Bishop William Callahan, bishop of La Crosse, has asked for the resignation of Father James Altman, Pastor of St. James Church, La Crosse. On May 23, Altman told parishioners that the bishop had labeled him as “divisive and ineffective.”
Bishop Joseph Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, Texas, disagrees. Strickland writes, “Father James Altman is in trouble for speaking the truth. I originally supported him when he spoke bold truth during the election. I continue to support him for speaking the truth in Jesus Christ. He inspires many to keep the faith during these dark days.”
It is one thing for a bishop to disagree with a brother bishop about public policy. It is unheard of that a bishop question another bishop publicly about how that bishop exercises discipleship over his own clergy.
Meanwhile, several bishops want to draft a proposal to deny Communion to President Joe Biden. They disguise their intent by naming the proposal “Eucharistic Coherence.” These bishops plan to discuss it at their June meeting. This proposal will not pass. It needs both a two-thirds vote in favor plus approval from Rome.
These bishops seem to ignore the direction of the Vatican. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith advised “dialogue among the bishops be undertaken to preserve the unity of the episcopal conference in the face of disagreements over this controversial topic.” The head of this congregation encouraged U.S. bishops to make “every effort” to dialogue with the episcopal conferences of other nations “to learn from one another.”
The Vatican also made it clear that such decisions belong to one’s pastor. Biden’s pastor, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has said Biden is welcome to receive Communion anywhere in his archdiocese.
When Ireland voters repealed a constitutional amendment banning abortion in 2018, the Irish Bishops’ Conference did not suggest that Catholic politicians who favored this repeal should be denied Communion.
Rome’s mayor, Francesco Rutelli, a high-profile Catholic who favored liberalized abortion laws, received Communion personally from Pope John Paul II at a public Mass. This pope also gave Communion to U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, a noted pro-choice politician.
Pope John Paul II, who staunchly opposed abortion, was following the 13th century teaching of St. Thomas. “When someone presents themselves for Communion, the priest has the duty of giving Communion.”
Popes Benedict and Francis, who also oppose abortion, follow the same practice. Pope Francis repeats the words of St. Francis: Communion “is not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.” Judgment about a person’s soul is not to be made by a priest at Communion. It is reserved to God alone.
A range of historians and theologians describe this confrontation by bishops as one lacking much precedence. John McGreevy, Notre Dame historian, states that it is “pretty distinctively American. I don’t have a sense of bishops in any other country doing anything like this.”
Meanwhile, back in La Crosse, what is going to happen with Altman? He refuses to resign. Devotees of Altman have raised over $640,000 for his legal defense.
Money will not help. The civil courts will never agree to consider his case. Because of church-state separation, they will say it is for the Catholic church to resolve.
Regarding church law, there is a clear process for a bishop to remove a pastor. Callahan’s office said it will respond “in accordance to the canonical [church] process as needed for the removal of a priest from his office as pastor.”
You can be sure Callahan has documented well his patient attempt to remedy the situation over the past several months. Moreover, there are videos with Altman asserting as true what the Church does not teach. For example, Democrats are going to hell if they voted for Biden.
Altman has the right to appeal, but his appeal will not be successful. The best canon lawyer in the world, with a fee considerably less than $640,000, will not be able to save his pastorate.
What will happen after that? Altman could continue to resist. This could lead Pope Francis removing him from the priesthood, or specifically “dismissing him from the clerical state.” He could then become a renegade, presenting himself falsely as a priest. Ultra-right Catholic groups have money to pay him well, but these groups could potentially be removed from being in communion with the Catholic church.
My guess is that this situation will be messy for an exceedingly long time.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.
