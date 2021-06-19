Vince Hatt: Texas bishop supports Father Altman

Meanwhile, back in La Crosse, what is going to happen with Altman? He refuses to resign. Devotees of Altman have raised over $640,000 for his legal defense.

Money will not help. The civil courts will never agree to consider his case. Because of church-state separation, they will say it is for the Catholic church to resolve.

Regarding church law, there is a clear process for a bishop to remove a pastor. Callahan’s office said it will respond “in accordance to the canonical [church] process as needed for the removal of a priest from his office as pastor.”

You can be sure Callahan has documented well his patient attempt to remedy the situation over the past several months. Moreover, there are videos with Altman asserting as true what the Church does not teach. For example, Democrats are going to hell if they voted for Biden.

Altman has the right to appeal, but his appeal will not be successful. The best canon lawyer in the world, with a fee considerably less than $640,000, will not be able to save his pastorate.