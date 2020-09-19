Vince Hatt: The pain facing Catholic women in the church

Mary Garves of La Crosse talks about her frustration.
“I think and feel the Catholic church is about two thousand years behind the example of Jesus, who included women in his ministry. If the male writers of the Gospels are to be believed, the first person to whom Jesus revealed himself upon his resurrection was a woman, Mary of Magdala,” Garves writes.
She continues, “How do I feel about that? I feel sad — both for women and for the countless lost contributions women could have made (and still could make) to spreading of the Gospel of Jesus and to a healthier, more inclusive church. Instead, women were ‘patted on the head’ and told our place was ‘in the home.’”
Theresa Washburn of Viroqua, addressing the hierarchy, adds, “There is nothing you can say or speak about women’s issues until you change the way you treat women. Women are inherently leaders of religion; they drive the tenor and tone of the family’s faith. If they have no energy to dress the child for church on Sunday morning, then they don’t go. But in the end, women are second-class citizens in the Catholic church. We cannot lead it, and the reasons are weak and archaic.”
I worked for many Catholic institutions during 55 years. I have been inspired and blessed to share life with countless Catholics committed to Jesus and his values. I have maintained connections with about 100 of them; half of whom are women.
I recently emailed these women asking them to respond to three questions. The responses above were answers to my first question: “How do you think and feel about where the Catholic church is with women’s issues?”
Some answers revealed hurt and pain. Beth Allen states, “Church leaders have failed us, but I continue to resist, in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.’ God is not male, and a vocation of any kind should never be exclusive to specific chromosomes.”
The second question I asked was: “What has been your experience in the church as a Catholic woman?”
Religious sisters talked about how they prayed, studied and discussed the documents of Vatican II. Yet, the hierarchy’s response to their renewal was negative. I have listened to the pain of many sisters as the Vatican investigated their communities about their faithfulness to the church.
Allen, of Onalaska, talked of her experience. “I have successfully found a career in ministry as a Catholic layperson for which I am deeply grateful. I have always been respected and supported in every setting I have found myself in the past 15 years. But this is also true, I feel embarrassed to be associated with the larger church regarding its treatment toward gender and sexual orientation. The Church is so wise when it comes to respecting all life, including welcoming immigrants and caring for the Earth. Respecting the diversity of God’s people should also include honoring the bodies we were born into. My hope is that will come.”
Washburn wrote about the destruction of her youthful zeal. “When I was young and fully dedicated, I received an award for runner-up in San Antonio’s Catholic youth of the year. When I was 18, I went to speak to the priest about a number of issues in the church that concerned me. He ended up yelling at me and telling me to just do what the church says.”
Garves wrote about her experience going through divorce. “When my marriage ended in divorce, and because I had been taught that ‘marriage is forever’ no matter the circumstances, I felt guilty going to Mass — as if I were marked with a huge red ‘D’ on my forehead. When I prepared to marry again, I was further humiliated by the church by having to tell the full story of my previous relationship, to a complete stranger, to ‘prove’ there had been no ‘true marriage covenant’ in order to marry the man who has now been my spouse for 44 years.”
Ellen Manning of Caledonia experienced similar pain: “Going through a divorce as a Catholic family, I discovered that my Catholic parish would not be coming alongside me. When I took my three children to Christmas Eve Mass as a single woman, the looks I got from the older ladies of the church is something I’ll never forget. Shame. Like I didn’t deserve to take up the space in a pew.”
My third question was: “What specifically would you want Pope Francis to say or do?”
I’ll address that next week with answers from deeply spiritual Catholic women.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!