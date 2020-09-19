Vince Hatt: The pain facing Catholic women in the church

I recently emailed these women asking them to respond to three questions. The responses above were answers to my first question: “How do you think and feel about where the Catholic church is with women’s issues?”

Some answers revealed hurt and pain. Beth Allen states, “Church leaders have failed us, but I continue to resist, in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.’ God is not male, and a vocation of any kind should never be exclusive to specific chromosomes.”

The second question I asked was: “What has been your experience in the church as a Catholic woman?”

Religious sisters talked about how they prayed, studied and discussed the documents of Vatican II. Yet, the hierarchy’s response to their renewal was negative. I have listened to the pain of many sisters as the Vatican investigated their communities about their faithfulness to the church.