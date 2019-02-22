There is evil in La Crosse.
The racist and Islamophobic graffiti spray-painted on the garage door of Bullet Cab is evil. Mayor Tim Kabat stated it clearly: “I don’t think we can put into words just how terrible and despicable that act was.”
A few days later, evil showed up at the post office. As Sofia Naqvi waited in line, two white males told her “You’re the type of people we want to throw out.” No one in line came to her defense. “People just watched me cry,” Naqvi painfully observed.
These incidents are only a small part of the evil that exists in La Crosse — and all over the world. Children are dying of cancer, women are sold for sex, and poor people are becoming seriously ill because they can’t get dental care.
If there is evil in the world, why does God allow it? Many people say the answer is there is no God.
I believe some of the evil in the world is a mystery. The Book of Job faces the problem of evil. Job is a “blameless and upright” man, yet he suffers a horrible disease, and the total loss of his property and the death of his children. Why?
A number of friends give reasons. His suffering is punishment for sin. His suffering is to purge him of his pride.
Finally, in Chapter 38:4, God gives an answer: “Where were you when I founded the earth? Tell me, if you have understanding.” In other words, Job is searching for an answer that is way above his pay grade. The answer is beyond his comprehension. It is tied up with the very mystery of God.
Much evil is not a mystery. It is caused by the choice of human beings. Someone chose to spray-paint the racist slur. Some people chose to verbally abuse Naqvi. Some others chose not to defend her.
How is a spiritual person to react in such situations? I think the Serenity Prayer is a good common sense guide: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
How many of us pray for the wisdom to know the difference? How many of us pray for the courage to change the things we can? I wonder.
Many of us simply accept evil. We even have three different reasons to accept evil.
The first says: This world is not all there is. After death, there is heaven. There, evil will be banished, and justice and peace shall reign.
The second states: We suffer so we can grow. We can grow in compassion. Suffering is an invitation to do good. In other words, “no pain, no gain.”
The third was referred to above. There is evil; therefore there is no God. Life is absurd.
These three responses, the first religious and other-worldly, the second religious and this-worldly, and the third non- or anti-religious, all have something in common. Jonathan Sacks, in “The Great Partnership: Science, Religion, and the Search for Meaning,” summarizes this commonality. “What they have in common is that they are all, ultimately, philosophies of acceptance” (emphasis his).
The three religions that go back to Abraham — Judaism, Christianity and Islam — are not religions of acceptance. They are religions of protest.
Moses protested the evil of the pharaoh. Jesus protested the evil of religious leaders and the Romans. In our own day, Martin Luther King, jr., protested the evil of discrimination. Archbishop Oscar Romero protested the evil of the rich oligarchy that controlled El Salvador.
On a cold February morning in La Crosse, in the spirit of their religions — Jews, Christians and Muslims protested the evil acts of racism and Islamophobia. They do not accept them.
I wonder how many people of faith simply accept evil acts. Maybe some of them have tried to change things and have given up hope. People of faith do not give up hope.
Maybe some believe a small group of people are powerless in the face of systemic evil. Yet Margaret Mead, the well-known American cultural anthropologist asserts, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
A small group of thoughtful, committed citizens came out on a cold February morning to change La Crosse. Those belonging to Islam, Judaism and Christianity did so because that is what their religions expect them to do. They belong to religions of protest.
Once again I contend that Sofia Naqvi's story should be scrutinized. Something like that happening in LaCrosse, without anyone backing this story up or providing film from a camera, or intervening in a situation like this, is VERY unlikely. Kind of like Jussie Smollet's claims. It's perfectly fine to lie, if you're on the right side
It's a sad fact that we can no longer take people's word when they claim to be the victim of profiling. This must be proven in the same way as any crime must be proven.
It comes across as very cynical and cold-hearted but, recent events have made questioning these claims very necessary. And along the theme of evil existing in humanity--lying about being a victim is as evil as perpetrating hate crimes against another.
