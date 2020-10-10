Vince Hatt: Time for church to ordain women

The Catholic church bases part of the argument against ordaining women on history. Yet there is considerable evidence, accepted by many Christian denominations, that the early church had women deacons.

Part of the argument against women priests is that all the apostles were men. Yet even male biblical scholars will call Mary of Magdala “the apostle to the apostles” because Jesus appeared to her first after the resurrection. He also told her to tell the apostles to go to Galilee, and he would meet them there.

Another rational is that the male priesthood is doctrine. Yet the church has accepted the development of doctrine in other areas. In the early church slavery was permitted, and receiving interest for loans was not. Obviously, as the church unpacks the message of Jesus, it changes.

In 2016, Pope Francis met with the International Union of Superior Generals, an umbrella group that represents 450,000 sisters throughout the world. They asked the pope to study the possibility of women deacons. Consequently, he named a commission of 12 women and men to study the early church history on women deacons.

After several meetings, the group could not reach consensus about the role of women deacons or the validity of their ordination. Francis disbanded the group.