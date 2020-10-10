Vince Hatt: Time for church to ordain women

The nearly unanimous response is “ordain women as deacons and priests.”
The question is “What specifically would you want Pope Francis to say or do?”
Those answering are many of about 50 women I know through working in Catholic church institutions the past 55 years. These are not the average women in the pews. Some are women who have had full time vocations as pastoral associates, directors of religious education, spiritual directors or religious sisters. Some others are women who always answered “yes” when asked by the pastor to organize a funeral dinner or teach religious education. All these women are committed to being disciples of Jesus.
I grew up in the 1950s. Boys played high school sports; girls were cheerleaders. That was generally accepted. Similarly, when it came to a religious vocation, young Catholic men became priests and young Catholic women became sisters. This also was generally accepted.
Now girls also play high school sports. If someone tried to turn the clock back to only boys playing sports, this person would not only fail miserably but would be called sexist. Similarly, when young women are told they cannot be deacons or priests by an all-male celibate clergy, women label it as sexist.
To stress the point, women say, “The Catholic church does not ordain women or those married to women.” Some bishops will argue that the ordination of women is a First World problem. However, I believe it is a function of education. As women in developing countries become more educated, they will come to the same conclusion.
The Catholic church bases part of the argument against ordaining women on history. Yet there is considerable evidence, accepted by many Christian denominations, that the early church had women deacons.
Part of the argument against women priests is that all the apostles were men. Yet even male biblical scholars will call Mary of Magdala “the apostle to the apostles” because Jesus appeared to her first after the resurrection. He also told her to tell the apostles to go to Galilee, and he would meet them there.
Another rational is that the male priesthood is doctrine. Yet the church has accepted the development of doctrine in other areas. In the early church slavery was permitted, and receiving interest for loans was not. Obviously, as the church unpacks the message of Jesus, it changes.
In 2016, Pope Francis met with the International Union of Superior Generals, an umbrella group that represents 450,000 sisters throughout the world. They asked the pope to study the possibility of women deacons. Consequently, he named a commission of 12 women and men to study the early church history on women deacons.
After several meetings, the group could not reach consensus about the role of women deacons or the validity of their ordination. Francis disbanded the group.
In October 2019, a synod on the Amazon region was held. It focused on the decimation of its native peoples and the vast destruction of the environment because of foreign economic interests. All 120 paragraphs of the synod’s document were approved by two-thirds majority vote of bishops, including proposals relating to married priests and women deacons.
The pope has accepted the recommendations of other synods. Why hasn’t he implemented the proposal to have women deacons?
It’s based on how he sees decision-making in the church. Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest, believes Pope Francis has no agenda in the usual sense of the word. Francis believes the Holy Spirit forms the church through a process of prayer, dialogue and reflection called discernment. Francis believes that discernment did not take place at the Amazon synod. Rather than focusing on the major issues of the decimation of its native peoples and their environment, the focus became arguments about women deacons and married priests.
Francis states that discernment is not properly engaged when there is “an atmosphere that ends up distorting, reducing, and dividing…into antagonistic positions that in no way help the mission of the church.” He added that the synod was “a well-founded discussion, but no discernment. We must understand that the synod is more than a parliament … and it could not escape this dynamic.”
Francis cannot escape the dynamic that the Catholic church is losing thousands of women every year. These women are the heart of the church. Women tell me, “If all the women in the church went on strike, the church would fall apart.”
Francis believes the Holy Spirit moves in the faithful. I believe the Holy Spirit is moving in these faithful women.
