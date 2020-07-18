Vince Hatt: What color was Christ?

We have seen protesters gathered in parks and public places. They are challenging systemic racism.
Will they be coming to the churches next?
Shaun King, a writer-in-residence at Harvard Law School, tweeted that statues of the “white European they claim is Jesus” should be taken down from churches in our country.
He later added, “All murals and stained-glass windows of white Jesus and his European mother and their white friends should also come down.”
This made me reflect: What color is Christ for me?
Jesus definitely started as white. My earliest memory of the color of Christ is a large picture of the Sacred Heart hanging in the most prominent place in my grandparents’ front room.
Christ was clearly white with brown hair parted in the middle. He gestured toward a visible heart in his chest. I carried a smaller version of this painting in my billfold for several years.
Then at age 23, I toured the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. In its “Our Mother of Africa” chapel, there is a black crucified Christ fashioned of ebony, carved by a Tanzanian sculptor.
It made me realize that the image of Christ I had was false. Because Christ was a Jew, he would not be a white, blue-eyed man.
Today, I have in my office Richard Hook’s “Head of Christ.” Jesus looks straight at me with his warm eyes and gentle smile. His hair is brown and unkempt; his beard is trimmed. His skin is somewhat dark, probably white skin tanned by the sun. Not totally an accurate representation either.
I am currently reading “The Color of Christ,” a complex text extensively footnoted by authors Edward Blum and Paul Harvey. There are two important events that contributed to Jesus becoming white in the United States.
The first has to do with Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. In 1832, when he wrote about his vision, he stated that a “pillar of light” came down and rested upon him.
This all changed in the mid-1840s. Blinding light was edited into pristine white. Smith told a follower in 1844 that the Jesus he beheld had a “light complexion [and] blue eyes.”
Soon the transition from light to white could be seen all over America. Jesus was becoming a white man, not just in visions, but also in pamphlets and prints.
The second event was Warner Sallman’s painting, Head of Christ, in 1941. This new Jesus had smooth white skin, long flowing brown hair and blue eyes. He looked away from the viewer, into the distance.
By the 1990s, Sallman’s portrait had been printed more than 500 million times and had achieved iconic global status.
If Jesus is exclusively white, this sends a message that connects Jesus to the powerful, not the oppressed. As Anthea Butler, associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, states, “If Jesus is white and God is white, then authority is white.”
Twenty years ago, National Catholic Reporter celebrated the new millennium with an art contest to answer the question: “What would Jesus Christ look like in the year 2000?”
The winning image by Janet McKenzie depicted Jesus as a Black person. One of the judges of the contest was Sister Wendy Beckett. She described the image of Jesus as “dark, thick-lipped, looking out on us with ineffable dignity, with sadness but with confidence.”
Perhaps this indicates where we should start now. National church organizations, or even local dioceses and synods, could sponsor art contests answering the question: “What does Jesus look like in 2020?”
The winning images could have visible presence in their places of worship. National Catholic Reporter offers another suggestion: “Better yet, they [dioceses and synods] could suggest their parishes try to replace at least one white version of Jesus and Mary with depictions of people of color.”
There is a lot of discussion in churches about being honest about systemic racism in our culture. Churches could begin by studying whether the artwork in their own churches and in their print communications supports systemic racism.
If the artwork does seem to support racism, even unconsciously, the National Catholic Reporter suggestion of an art contest is a plausible way of discerning the response of each church community.
