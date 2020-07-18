Vince Hatt: What color was Christ?

Today, I have in my office Richard Hook’s “Head of Christ.” Jesus looks straight at me with his warm eyes and gentle smile. His hair is brown and unkempt; his beard is trimmed. His skin is somewhat dark, probably white skin tanned by the sun. Not totally an accurate representation either.

I am currently reading “The Color of Christ,” a complex text extensively footnoted by authors Edward Blum and Paul Harvey. There are two important events that contributed to Jesus becoming white in the United States.

The first has to do with Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. In 1832, when he wrote about his vision, he stated that a “pillar of light” came down and rested upon him.

This all changed in the mid-1840s. Blinding light was edited into pristine white. Smith told a follower in 1844 that the Jesus he beheld had a “light complexion [and] blue eyes.”

Soon the transition from light to white could be seen all over America. Jesus was becoming a white man, not just in visions, but also in pamphlets and prints.

The second event was Warner Sallman’s painting, Head of Christ, in 1941. This new Jesus had smooth white skin, long flowing brown hair and blue eyes. He looked away from the viewer, into the distance.