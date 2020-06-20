Vince Hatt: What is God's will?

By the age of 5, I was praying “thy will be done.” I had no idea what this meant.
By the age of eight, I knew what God’s will was for me. I was “to know, love and serve God in this life and be happy with Him forever in the next.”
End of story. Or as I later learned in geometry class: QED. Which meant for us “Quite Easily Done,” as we did not understand Latin.
Then adolescence happened. I had strong feelings that did not fit conveniently in any categories of God’s will.
I also heard adults say statements that did not fit for me as God’s will.
When a young man was killed in a car accident, an adult said, “It must have been God’s will.” When a baby died, I read on the funeral card, “God needed another angel in heaven.” Why would it be God’s will that someone be killed in an accident? If God needed another angel in heaven, why did he not simply create one and avoid the awful grief of the deceased child’s parents?
During theology class in college I was given an explanation. I was taught by a Dominican priest. One motto of the Dominicans is “seldom affirm, never deny and always distinguish.”
Hence to the question, ”Is it God’s will that a child dies?” He answered as follows. He did not affirm “yes.” He did not deny saying “no.” He distinguished between God’s active will and God’s permissive will.
God permits some things to happen because he gave us free will and set up the laws of nature. If we did not have freedom, we could never love. If there were not laws of nature, the world would be in continual chaos. Therefore, God does permit bad things to happen to good people because of the necessity of both human freedom and the laws of nature.
For example, when someone claims the coronavirus pandemic is God’s punishment for our sins, I ask, “How do you know the mind of God?” Couldn’t the virus develop simply following the laws of nature?
Later, midlife happened. It was then I realized I had more yesterdays than tomorrows. Mystery reentered my life as I struggled with what to do with the fast-disappearing years left.
I discovered a prayer of Thomas Merton that I said hundreds of times. It begins, ”My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. … Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will, does not mean that I am actually doing so.”
Then the prayer hopefully states that if I desire to do God’s will, God “will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it.” In a complete surprise, I cautiously believe God lead me by the right road to be on staff at Franciscan Spirituality Center.
When I retired from FSC, I reactivated Thomas Merton’s prayer: “I have no idea where I am going.” I tried several opportunities to do volunteer work. Some I have continued to do. Yet something was still missing.
Today, the best way for me to discern God’s mysterious will is to discover the intersection of my gifts and the world’s needs. I decided to write a few faith page commentaries.
I soon received both external and internal confirmation. Some people told me they found my commentaries helpful. Apparently, there was a need. And internally, I felt energized to write. Maybe I have a gift.
This surprised me. My required freshman year English class was painful. Every Thursday, I set the alarm for 4 a.m. to write a weekly book report. I spent the next five hours trying to give birth to a paper that refused to be born. When the paper was returned to me on Tuesday, it was blood red with corrections. I never took another English class.
I am writing more frequently in my isolated life. My best guess is that it is God’s will. My life, like all human life, is a complex mosaic. I am only aware of some of the pieces.
My understanding of God is different from when I was younger. Then God was a judge watching me. Now God is a loving presence with me. Whatever happens, God is there saying “I will work with you. You can trust my grace is sufficient. This piece of the mosaic can help you become more whole (holy).”
This is what I believe to be God’s will for me today.
