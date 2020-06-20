Vince Hatt: What is God's will?

God permits some things to happen because he gave us free will and set up the laws of nature. If we did not have freedom, we could never love. If there were not laws of nature, the world would be in continual chaos. Therefore, God does permit bad things to happen to good people because of the necessity of both human freedom and the laws of nature.

For example, when someone claims the coronavirus pandemic is God’s punishment for our sins, I ask, “How do you know the mind of God?” Couldn’t the virus develop simply following the laws of nature?

Later, midlife happened. It was then I realized I had more yesterdays than tomorrows. Mystery reentered my life as I struggled with what to do with the fast-disappearing years left.

I discovered a prayer of Thomas Merton that I said hundreds of times. It begins, ”My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. … Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will, does not mean that I am actually doing so.”

Then the prayer hopefully states that if I desire to do God’s will, God “will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it.” In a complete surprise, I cautiously believe God lead me by the right road to be on staff at Franciscan Spirituality Center.