Vince Hatt: Which sins really matter?

Third, I am in my 30s. I haven’t gone to confession for a while. It’s not that I am not a sinner. It seems that my confessions have little to do with the real issues in my life. I am still missing my morning prayers, but is that at the center of my moral universe? I need to think this through.

I start with the First Commandment. Still not into a golden calf. I reflect: What takes the place of God in my life? Then I am blessed with an insight. I have many false gods. Some of the false gods are success, popularity, power, selfishness, control, greed, possessions, and the list goes on. These desires are sometimes at the center of my life. If I want to take my spiritual journey seriously, I need to face how often these motivations block me from living Gospel values. Finally, I take the First Commandment seriously.

Fourth, right now, today as I examine my conscience. With the reality of COVID-19, I don’t know when I will go to confession again. However, writing this commentary invites me to examine my conscience now.