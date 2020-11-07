Vince Hatt: Which sins really matter?

Let me tell you the story of my sins.
Not really. As my wife said, “TMI.” I asked what that meant. She said, “too much information.” She lives in the acronym world of texting. I don’t. I always ask what an acronym means after a friend told me the story of signing her emails with “LOL.” She thought it meant “lots of love.” She was embarrassed when she later learned it meant “laughing out loud.”
Rather than confessing my sins, I will explain my thinking at four times of my life as I examined my conscience.
First, as a youngster. On many Saturday evenings, I am standing in line waiting to go to confession. Here’s how my examination goes: There’s always “missing my morning prayers.” Why? Because I wait until the last moment to get out of bed while still making it to school on time. I think through the Ten Commandments—“disobeying my parents, fighting with my brothers and sisters.” I race past the First Commandment: How could anyone have a false god?
Second, I am in college. I am still missing my morning prayers. I wait until the last minute to get out of bed for an eight o’clock class. Disobeying authorities replaces disobeying parents. Fighting with my roommate substitutes fighting with my siblings. There is no problem with the First Commandment. No danger of a golden calf in my life, unlike the Israelites when Moses received the Ten Commandments.
Third, I am in my 30s. I haven’t gone to confession for a while. It’s not that I am not a sinner. It seems that my confessions have little to do with the real issues in my life. I am still missing my morning prayers, but is that at the center of my moral universe? I need to think this through.
I start with the First Commandment. Still not into a golden calf. I reflect: What takes the place of God in my life? Then I am blessed with an insight. I have many false gods. Some of the false gods are success, popularity, power, selfishness, control, greed, possessions, and the list goes on. These desires are sometimes at the center of my life. If I want to take my spiritual journey seriously, I need to face how often these motivations block me from living Gospel values. Finally, I take the First Commandment seriously.
Fourth, right now, today as I examine my conscience. With the reality of COVID-19, I don’t know when I will go to confession again. However, writing this commentary invites me to examine my conscience now.
I have become more aware of two realities this past year. One comes from studying the Bible. It has become increasingly clear that God chose to save the Israelites as a people. In the Hebrew Scriptures, God says, “I will be your God, and you will be my people.” God does not focus on individual salvation, but rather on the faithfulness of the community.
The New Testament continues this theme. Jesus prays that his followers be one. Paul talks about all members of the church being the one body of Christ.
Up until now, my examination of conscience has been about me individually. But the sins that are tearing the world apart are systemic in the culture — systemic racism, sexism, consumerism, elitism, egoism, nationalism and the list goes on. Paul talks about the battle against “the principalities and powers, the rulers of darkness” (Ephesians 6:12). Maybe these systemic sins are the principalities and powers of today.
I try to treat people of color with kindness. Clearly this is not enough. It does nothing to end the systemic racism that is evident in the differences of income, home ownership, ability to get loans, and quality of public schools. If I don’t have some responsibility for racism, then no one does. And the “rulers of darkness” maintain control.
Maybe what is needed is a communal confession because the whole church has failed to do enough to correct systemic racism. We need to own this together.
And that’s not all. In confession, we are to make a “firm purpose of amendment” and to “make restitution, if necessary.” We need to figure out what this means as a community.
By the way, the next time I go to confession, I will not confess “missing my morning prayers.” Oh, I still miss them. But after several years, I’ve discovered that praying at another time during the day works well.
