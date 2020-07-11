Vince Hatt: Would Jesus wear a mask?

“Freedom,” demands “Butch.” He rants that he would die for the flag, die for the Constitution. He would die for the Constitution because it gives him freedom — freedom to not wear a mask.
On another video clip, “Jane” proclaims the same freedom. She says she doesn’t wear a mask for the same reason she doesn’t wear underwear. “Things got to breathe,” she declares. Really?
We have heard this mantra before. The motorcyclist who claims that it’s none of our business if he doesn’t wear a helmet. A helmet limits his freedom. Then he becomes paralyzed in an accident. He learns it is our business. We pay millions of dollars in insurance premiums and social disability programs for his care for the rest of his life.
Similarly, it is our business if someone does not wear a mask in our presence. The mask is worn primarily to protect us, not the wearer.
The history of the U.S. is about balancing the tension between individual freedom and the common good. It seems emphasis on individual freedom is distorting the balance today; more people in our country are getting infected and dying of COVID-19.
Europe seems to have a better balance. Its curve of the infected has flattened and deaths are declining. With good reason, European nations are banning travelers from the U.S.
In May, USA Today counted more than 1,300 state and federal lawsuits that had been filed in response to the pandemic. Most of them have to do with ”legal challenges to stay-at-home orders and business closures.” These lawsuits claim an unjust curtailing of essential freedoms.
More fundamentally, what is freedom? Freedom is not license to do whatever you want.
Many religious traditions talk about the relationship of freedom to justice. For example, the Catechism of the Catholic Church reads in paragraph 1733: “The more one does what is good, the freer one becomes. There is no true freedom except in the service of what is good and just.”
As philosopher and theologian Cornel West states, “Justice is what love looks like in public.” Or as David Foster Wallace asserts, “The really important kind of freedom involves … being able truly to care about other people and to sacrifice for them over and over in myriad petty, unsexy ways every day.”
That’s why we call medical personnel and essential workers heroes. They care for others and sacrifice for us in unsexy ways every day. Furthermore, they wear masks not only to protect themselves, but also to protect us.
There was a time when many Christians wore WWJD bracelets and asked, “What would Jesus do?” After the question became a cliché, it declined in popularity. Still, it is a valid question. Would Jesus wear a mask?
First, Jesus was a Jew who valued his Jewish tradition. In this tradition, there was little emphasis on the individual. Israel was to be saved as a community or not at all. In our language, Jesus’ bias would be toward the common good.
Secondly, Jesus lived the second commandment, love your neighbor as yourself. The Sermon on the Mount is filled with examples on how to do this (Matthew 5-7). He even tells us to love our enemies.
Near the end of Matthew’s gospel, Jesus proclaims that whatever we do to the least of our brothers and sisters, we do to him. Jesus consistently challenges us to make a loving choice for others.
Finally, there is the Parable of the Good Samaritan. A priest and a Levite pass the man on the side of the road who had been beaten by robbers.
Perhaps they were “busy.” (Maybe I am projecting here. I have passed up opportunities to be helpful because I was “busy.”) More likely, they feared he might be dead, and to touch him would break purity rules.
Mike Jordan Laskey, communications manager for the Jesuit Conference, sees the parable as a powerful story of what freedom looks like to Jesus. He concludes, “Thought of this way, the simple act of wearing a mask in public can be a profound act of freedom oriented toward the good of others.”
What would Jesus do if he walked the streets of La Crosse today? I conclude that he would wear a mask.
I cannot discern if Jesus has any position on wearing underwear.
