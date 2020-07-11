Vince Hatt: Would Jesus wear a mask?

First, Jesus was a Jew who valued his Jewish tradition. In this tradition, there was little emphasis on the individual. Israel was to be saved as a community or not at all. In our language, Jesus’ bias would be toward the common good.

Secondly, Jesus lived the second commandment, love your neighbor as yourself. The Sermon on the Mount is filled with examples on how to do this (Matthew 5-7). He even tells us to love our enemies.

Near the end of Matthew’s gospel, Jesus proclaims that whatever we do to the least of our brothers and sisters, we do to him. Jesus consistently challenges us to make a loving choice for others.

Finally, there is the Parable of the Good Samaritan. A priest and a Levite pass the man on the side of the road who had been beaten by robbers.

Perhaps they were “busy.” (Maybe I am projecting here. I have passed up opportunities to be helpful because I was “busy.”) More likely, they feared he might be dead, and to touch him would break purity rules.

Mike Jordan Laskey, communications manager for the Jesuit Conference, sees the parable as a powerful story of what freedom looks like to Jesus. He concludes, “Thought of this way, the simple act of wearing a mask in public can be a profound act of freedom oriented toward the good of others.”