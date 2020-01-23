You are the owner of this article.
Comedian Ricky Glore to host La Crosse show
Comedian Ricky Glore to host La Crosse show

Ricky Glore will headline a night of stand-up comedy from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan 25 at the Weber Center for Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.

Tickets at $10 can be purchased at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1023408.

Glore can be seen in his "Dry Bar Comedy Special," heard on "The Bob and Tom Show" and leader of the "#ExplainAMoviePlotBadly" commercial series. Opening comedians will consist of Billy DeVore of Cincinnati and "The New Nasty Boys" podcast and La Crosse locals Lizz Brannon and Bobbi Lea.

