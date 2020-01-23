Comedian Ricky Glore to host La Crosse show

Ricky Glore will headline a night of stand-up comedy from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan 25 at the Weber Center for Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.

Glore can be seen in his "Dry Bar Comedy Special," heard on "The Bob and Tom Show" and leader of the "#ExplainAMoviePlotBadly" commercial series. Opening comedians will consist of Billy DeVore of Cincinnati and "The New Nasty Boys" podcast and La Crosse locals Lizz Brannon and Bobbi Lea.