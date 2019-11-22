Big Bluff Comedy and Pearl Street Brewery will host comedian Tony Deyo for two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Pearl Street Brewery Tasting Room, 1401 St Andrew St.
Deyo, featured on "Conan," "The Late Late Show" and "Comics Unleashed," was named one of the year's best comedians by the New York Post and can be heard regularly on SiriusXM radio.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets for the show sell quickly, and advance tickets can be purchased at Pearl Street Brewery's event page for $15 for the early show, $13 for the late show and $10 for students with ID. Tickets at the door, if available, will be $20 for the early show and $15 for the late show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.