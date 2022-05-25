Coming Friday: The Tribune salutes Class of 2022

Eagle Bluff principal, Todd Saner, leads Onalaska High School graduates on a parade Wednesday through their former elementary school as pre-K and kindergarten students cheer them on. As a tradition, Onalaska High School graduates are invited to visit their former schools to celebrate their accomplishment.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska High School graduate, Harley Pippenger, hugs his first grade teacher, Janice Solie, Wednesday at Eagle Bluff Elementary School when he and other graduates visited their former school to walk the halls and visit with students and teachers.
