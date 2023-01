The Tribune invited candidates who recently filed for four open La Crosse School Board seats to write a letter/column on why they are running and their thoughts on the recent referendum and moving forward.

You'll read the submissions that we received on the Tribune's Sunday Opinion Pages.

A Feb 21 primary will be necessary in the school board race to narrow the candidate pool down to eight for the April 4 general election.

