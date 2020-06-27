Coming Sunday: Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare

A tribute to nurses
A special eight-page section in Sunday’s La Crosse Tribune salutes the area’s top nurses — nominated by readers, patients and co-workers.
You’ll learn what motivates them to care for others, especially during such a challenging time as COVID-19.
Read about these healthcare heroes — and learn who is honored as Nurse of the Year — in Sunday’s La Crosse Tribune.
You’ll also find a special video tribute at lacrossetribune.com.
