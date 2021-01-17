Commercial building in Sparta damaged by fire

A commercial building in Sparta sustained major damage after an early-evening Friday fire.

Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold said five of the building's eight tenants at 112 Milwaukee St. suffered property loss from the fire. He said one suite was completely destroyed, two sustained fire and smoke damage and two sustained smoke damage.

Twelve vehicles at the site, along with a significant amount of tools and equipment, were also destroyed.

Arnold said the fire began when two workers were siphoning fuel from a vehicle using a battery-powered pump. He said the battery sparked and that its proximity to the gasoline caused the fire to quickly spread.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The workers were able to escape without injury and call 911.

Arnold said a fire wall collapsed an hour into the fire but that nobody was injured. He said fire crews were on the scene for six hours.

Arnold said the tenant at the source of the fire is insured. The building is owned by WSR Properties.

Sparta firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Department of Public Works and Monroe County 911 Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.