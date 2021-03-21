Commission: 10 historic places most endangered in La Crosse

Through this project, HPC wants to promote its mission and the benefits of historic preservation. The intent is to not only inspire citizen advocates to protect the cultural heritage resources on the list but also other premises throughout the entire city. Saving the city’s historic character is vital to commissioners because it is a phenomenal asset that makes La Crosse a unique and special place.

Furthermore, it yields cultural and economic rewards, such as attracting tourists, residents and businesses to the area, as well as providing environmental benefits. Experts in the field routinely espouse that the greenest building is the one already built. Therefore, destroying historic structures is not only culturally dubious, but it is also wasteful, adding tons of unnecessary debris to already overflowing landfills. Lastly, HPC thinks that this list will help call attention to some of the public and private historic preservation incentives available.

Commissioners voted on the makeup of the endangered list in late 2020. In that short time, two of the buildings’ statuses have already changed from endangered to slated for destruction. And, one structure was recently torn down, highlighting the importance and time-sensitive nature of this work.