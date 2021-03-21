Commission: 10 historic places most endangered in La Crosse

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) recently released a list of what they’ve identified as La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places of 2021.
This new annual initiative intends to raise awareness and encourage the preservation of structures potentially at risk of irreparable damage or demolition due to neglect, natural disaster or redevelopment.
This inaugural list brings attention to 10 historic assets throughout La Crosse, ranging from properties designed for wealthy elites to apartments and middle-class homes, as well as including commercial premises and even city-owned property.
As Commissioner David Riel explains, “We’d like to see action taken to save these buildings in the coming year, because they otherwise might not survive it.”
HPC is responsible for protecting, enhancing, and perpetuating the city’s cultural heritage resources. This project aims to prevent historic structures from being lost without diligent community notice or input.
La Crosse has already suffered many grievous losses, such as the old Post Office, Cargill Mansion, Michel Brewery, County Courthouse and Stoddard Hotel.
Although the city still retains a number of exceptional and nearly one-of-a-kind treasures, every year they shrink in number. Many of these buildings contain irreplaceable craftsmanship, and once they are demolished, they are gone forever.
Through this project, HPC wants to promote its mission and the benefits of historic preservation. The intent is to not only inspire citizen advocates to protect the cultural heritage resources on the list but also other premises throughout the entire city. Saving the city’s historic character is vital to commissioners because it is a phenomenal asset that makes La Crosse a unique and special place.
Furthermore, it yields cultural and economic rewards, such as attracting tourists, residents and businesses to the area, as well as providing environmental benefits. Experts in the field routinely espouse that the greenest building is the one already built. Therefore, destroying historic structures is not only culturally dubious, but it is also wasteful, adding tons of unnecessary debris to already overflowing landfills. Lastly, HPC thinks that this list will help call attention to some of the public and private historic preservation incentives available.
Commissioners voted on the makeup of the endangered list in late 2020. In that short time, two of the buildings’ statuses have already changed from endangered to slated for destruction. And, one structure was recently torn down, highlighting the importance and time-sensitive nature of this work.
The project’s objective isn’t to slight any particular individuals, as oftentimes buildings become threatened due to a culmination of many complex issues taking place over an extended period of time. Also, as cultural assets, the well-being and fate of these properties, to an extent, falls on the community. In many ways, all citizens have a role and responsibility in ensuring their survival, protection and preservation.
While it’s too late to save La Crosse’s vanished historic treasures, HPC hopes that the community has learned from prior mistakes and will now make a concerted effort to do better. This includes paying attention to endangered places, making historically appropriate and sympathetic repairs, and purchasing older structures in order to restore them.
Commissioners pose the following question to the community: Will La Crosse take the steps needed to retain its historical gifts, deriving all their cultural and economic benefits, or will it slowly watch its historic buildings slip away one-by-one, idly becoming yet another generic-looking locality?
Here is the complete list of La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places of 2021:
- Rublee-Washburn House, 612 Ferry St., built circa 1856
- La Crosse Fire Station No. 4, 906 Gillette St., built circa 1940
- MacMillan Apartments, 709 and 711-713 Cass St., built circa 1910
- Jehlen Building, 119-121 3rd Street South, built circa 1886
- W.C. Will House, 503 Caledonia St., built circa 1894
- C.H. Hegge House, 1339 Caledonia St., built circa 1894
- A.L. Maltman House, 1218 Vine St., built circa 1918
- E.J. Weimar House, 1222 Vine St., built circa 1918
- H.J. Putman House, 231 13th Street North, built circa 1918
- City Granite and Marble Works, 601-603 3rd Street South, built circa 1895
Starting this Tuesday, the La Crosse Tribune will publish an article every week covering each building’s history and significance, as well as revealing information about why it is threatened.
Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website. Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department.
Laura Godden is a La Crosse heritage preservation commissioner and UW-La Crosse Murphy Library archivist/assistant professor, and Evelyn Gaunt is an archaeology major and Murphy Library student archivist.