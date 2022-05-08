Commission kicks off Preservation Month with 2022 most endangered properties list

The City of La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) is celebrating this year’s Historic Preservation Month by releasing its 2022 list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties in La Crosse.

In the past year alone, two of the historic buildings on the 2021 list (the City Granite and Marble Works Building and Jehlen Building) have been mechanically demolished, permanently altering the skyline of downtown La Crosse forever. Property loss like this diminishes the integrity of historic districts, creates holes in streetscapes, and weakens the structural integrity of neighboring buildings.

Just days before the release of the 2022 list, the city of La Crosse witnessed the horrific fire and destruction of the Mueller Building on Fourth Street. Although this property was not on the historic register, our community can still feel its loss.

This break in the line of historic buildings is chilling for more than just the physical absence it creates. It serves as a reminder of how quickly our history can be erased, and how quickly our homes, livelihoods and experience of place can be altered by tragedies like fire.

The HPC would like to publicly thank the La Crosse Fire Department and all those who supported them including the Shelby Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, the Red Cross and Kwik Trip, all of whom worked heroically to prevent loss of life and avert further destruction to neighboring buildings. The residents of La Crosse owe you a debt of gratitude.

Instead of creating an entirely new list, the HPC voted to update the list for 2022, adding two properties that replace the buildings lost to demolition last year. The Commission added the John Walter Building at 304 Pearl St.(home to The Casino Tavern) as well as the 600 block of Fourth Street South (home to the J.P. Koller Building and John Halverson House).

Every year in May, La Crosse — along with cities across the United States — celebrates Historic Preservation Month. However, recognizing that historic preservation is about more than just buildings. This year’s theme of “People Saving Places” represents another facet of what it means to preserve history.

Historic preservation is about people, but not just the architects or builders that achieve amazing feats of engineering or artistry. Historic buildings are gifts left by those who came before us, keeping the stories of who we are and where we have been alive. They represent our “built environment,” and they are the spaces where our lives take place.

Historic buildings give us a shared sense of identity, and preserving them is a way of preserving our collective heritage and memories. A child who remembers their parents bringing them to The Sweet Shop for ice cream on a beautiful summer day, or a couple who went on their first date to see a movie at The Rivoli; these places matter because they represent moments in the lives of generations of our families and our community.

Historic buildings are often regarded for their brilliant architecture and style. However, an emerging emphasis on preservation and re-use as an antidote to throw-away culture means that historic preservation is now being lifted up as one of the best actions to combat climate change and boost local economies.

In fact, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s report “The Greenest Building: Quantifying the Environmental Value of Building Reuse” states that, “when comparing buildings of equivalent size and function, building reuse almost always offers environmental savings over demolition and new construction.”

Places are worth saving for a variety of reasons. This month, starting today and each subsequent Thursday and Sunday in May, the La Crosse Tribune will publish articles covering each property’s history and significance, as well as revealing information about why it’s threatened and what’s been happening over the last year.

Our local Heritage Preservation Commission, along with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, would like to use this month to give a national high-five to everyone doing the great work of saving places — in ways big and small — and inspiring others to do the same.

Be sure to use #PreservationMonth and tag @SavingPlaces on social media to share your story and spread the word about preservation in your community!

Here is the complete list of La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Properties of 2022:

John Walter Building, 304 Pearl St., built circa 1878

600 block of Fourth St. S. (J.P. Koller Building, built circa 1898 and John Halverson House, built circa 1891)

Rublee-Washburn House, 612 Ferry St., built circa 1856

La Crosse Fire Station No. 4, 906 Gillette St., built circa 1940

MacMillan Apartments, 709 and 711-713 Cass St., built circa 1910

W.C. Will House, 503 Caledonia St., built circa 1894

C.H. Hegge House, 1339 Caledonia St., built circa 1894

A.L. Maltman House, 1218 Vine St., built circa 1918

E.J. Weimar House, 1222 Vine St., built circa 1918

H.J. Putman House, 231 13th St. North, built circa 1918

Basic information about each property can also be found on the city’s heritage preservation website (https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/planning-economic-development/heritage-preservation/discover-la-crosse-s-10-most-endangered-historic-places-for-2021).

Anyone seeking more information about this project or wanting to nominate endangered historic properties for future lists can contact Tim Acklin in the City Planning Department at acklint@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7391.

Mackenzie Mindel is a La Crosse Council member and David Riel Heritage Preservation Commission member.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0