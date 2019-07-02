People may soon be able to order alcohol online to pick-up at La Crosse stores after a city committee approved an ordinance that lays out procedures and times when people could order and pick up alcohol.
The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee approved the ordinance after taking a month to think about it and clarify the rules. If approved by the Common Council next week, people would be able to order alcohol online or through a phone app for purchase and pick-up at the store, provided the store goes through the proper licensing process.
“It is definitely a strict piece of legislation, but it gives us a uniform way to move forward should anyone want to engage in this type of business, and I think that was the bottom line that we were searching for,” said council president Martin Gaul.
The ordinance was developed by La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke and La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer as a way to give city staff — including police officers — as well as business owners a plan and procedure for curb-side pick-up.
La Crosse Police Department Assistant Chief Rob Abraham said the ordinance should be easy to understand for businesses and straightforward to enforce for police.
“It looks like a pretty good piece of legislation as far as we’re concerned,” Abraham said. “A lot of the rules in there, the sections in there are straightforward and should be easy for the vendors to follow.”
The Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project recommended having a uniform policy that keeps safeguards in place to prevent straw buyers — that is, people age 21 or older who purchase alcohol for those who are underage.
An effort to completely prohibit drive-up alcohol sales failed to pass in April, with council members against the ban arguing that people with mobility problems should be able to have their alcohol delivered to their car along with their other groceries.
The ordinance would go beyond Wisconsin statute, which requires alcohol sales to be made face-to-face, on licensed premises to someone who is not intoxicated. State law requires the purchaser be over 21 and the seller be a licensed operator or under the supervision of a licensed operator.
Because liquor licenses are tied to the building, not the grounds, adding curbside sales would require amending any current license — something that would require council approval. To get that approval under the proposed new ordinance, the establishment would need to file a request with a detailed operation plan and pay a fee.
Should the amendment to the permit be approved, the business would be required to finalize the sale on the licensed premises with the purchaser and everyone in the vehicle showing photo identification to a licensed operator.
The ordinance limits the times alcohol may be ordered to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and requires a minimum four-hour waiting period between the time the alcohol is ordered and the time it is picked up, which would mean any alcohol ordered after 2 p.m. wouldn’t be able to be picked up until the next day.
The proposal would require the business to record details about the transaction — including the name, date of birth and type of identification used by the purchaser, as well as the license plate number of the vehicle into which the order was loaded — for 30 days.
Whether the driver was the person buying the alcohol or not, he or she would need to be age 21 or older for the sale to be concluded, and any attempt to buy alcohol by someone who appears to be underage or intoxicated would be required to be reported to the manager and police.
Violators would face a $250 to $500 fine, according to the ordinance.
